The six 'Originals' in basketball history

Vinay Atmakuri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 56 // 11 Aug 2018, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

For more than half a century, there have been many stars who have graced the NBA with their exceptional talent and outstanding achievements. These 'Hall of Famers' have cemented their legacy and will be remembered for many generations to come.

That being said, there have been a select few who have influenced the game in ways others haven't and will be recognized by and above everybody else, the 'Originals' of basketball.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain

The unbelievable game by Wilt Chamberlain

A true powerhouse center, Wilt used to dominate players in the NBA. He had a season where he averaged 50 points and 25 rebounds, scored 100 points in a game, leads the all time rebounding list and once led the league in assists.

This is never going to be replicated again, and his greatness has always been underappreciated. It's true that he played in a different era, but he was a transcendent talent who would have been great in any generation. Wilt is the first 'Original' in basketball.

#2 Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Kareem is known for having the most unstoppable shot in NBA history, "he Sky hook". He is probably the only player in history with such a unique and effective shot. This iconic player is arguably the greatest center of all time.

He is the NBA all time leading scorer and the player with the most regular season MVPs (6). Kareem's dominance stretched for over 20 years, starting at college where he won 3 NCAA championships starting in 1967 to winning his 6th NBA championship in 1988 with the Los Angeles Lakers. A true legend indeed.

#3 Magic Johnson

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is undoubtedly the greatest passer of all time in basketball. Day in and day out, he dazzled fans and players with his outstanding passes and plays.

He was without doubt the main orchestrator of the 'Showtime Lakers', one of the greatest teams of all time, winning 5 championships along their way.

His leadership skills were unprecedented, leading the team from his rookie year to the time he retired. Now, he's achieving amazing things off the court as a savvy businessman. He's just a winner, on and off the court.

#4 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan #23

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan is the most influential player in basketball history. The fact that he was 6-0 in the Finals with 6 Finals MVPs, the greatest scorer of all time and the greatest clutch player with a killer instinct is just unheard of.

He literally intimidated opponents and buried anyone who trash-talked him. He isn't called 'Black Jesus' for nothing. More than 15 years after he's retired, he still lives on through his brand - Air Jordan. His brand sells more shoes than any current active player, and the gap isn't even close.

#5 LeBron James

Lebron's iconic block

Often looked at as a combination of Jordan and Magic, LeBron is a special player. He can do it all on the court, from scoring to rebounding to making his teammates better, and for most of his career was an excellent defender who could guard multiple positions.

He is also the most durable player in NBA history and has been the best player in the league for 10 straight years; an impressive feat. He will go down as the greatest all-round player of time, and his off court contributions only add to his legend.

#6 Stephen Curry

Often called the baby faced assassin, Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time beating the likes of Reggie Miller and Ray Allen by a mile's distance.

Over the last few years, Curry has broken numerous single season shooting records including scoring a staggering 400 threes in a single season, and has essentially revolutionized the style of play in the league, with almost every young player now trying to acquire the skill of long range shooting.

He is literally a threat once he nears half-court and is the most important player in the Golden State system. In the words of Mike Breen: Bang!!!