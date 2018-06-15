The story of the 'feud' brothers - Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma

After the Lonzo Ball diss track about Kyle Kuzma, where do the Lakers stand?

Lonzo and Kuzma can be the cornerstones for the young Lakers for years to come.

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma were the super rookies of the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. Kuzma was the 27th draft pick in Round 1 of the NBA draft and was definitely, the biggest surprise amongst the rookies this season. His incredible scoring abilities helped the Utah boy secure a place in the NBA All-Rookie first team which is no small feat.

Lonzo's story was somewhat the opposite. His father is infamous for talking trash and calling out legends and claiming that his son is better than everybody else. He started the BBB (Big Baller Brand), charging exorbitant rates for shoes. More expensive than Jordans! He released a statement also stating that the BBB shoes are only for those who can afford it. He has no plans of making it available to the general public because BBB must be worn by only the elite.

Lonzo being from UCLA, always dreamed of playing in the Laker purple and gold. Hollywood seemed like the only destination for the LA boy. He was highly regarded and was picked up by the Lakers as the 2nd pick in the 2017-18 NBA Draft! When one comes into the NBA with the reputation that Lonzo has had, things are always going to be scrutinized much more and will be blown out of proportion.

Ball had a great start to his Laker career in the preseason, picking up the MVP award but come the real thing, Lonzo's status started fading. His shot was way off, he was throwing up bricks and was highly criticized for his shooting form. But the Lakers believed in him. Lonzo was a regular starter for the team even after the acquisition of Isaiah Thomas. The organization has faith that he can truly be the foundation player for years to come alongside Brandon Ingram and now maybe, Kyle Kuzma.

Comparisons had been drawn since day one of Lonzo with Jason Kidd. Lonzo's numbers did not seem as bad as the way critiques had spoken about him. He had one poor aspect in his game and that was shooting but as the season moved on, Lonzo improved his shooting % and was averaging a near triple double every game.

Numbers don't lie. Lonzo averaged 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.7 STL and 0.8 BLK in 52 games, playing an average of 34.2 MINS per game. Not too bad, eh?

This fact warranted Lonzo to make the NBA All-Rookie 2nd team and if his FG% moves up from 36%, he could be a handful next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers look competitive under young head coach, Luke Walton. They have the young talent as well. It is going to be interesting to see what moves the Los Angeles Lakers make this offseason with Paul George, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard being some of the big names likely to leave their current organisations.

Lonzo and Kuzma have been infamous for roasting each other on social media. It has always been healthy and enjoyable for basketball fans but this just took a distasteful turn with the release of Lonzo Ball's track called 'Kylie Kuzma'. In the track, Lonzo mentions that Kuzma has never met his biological father and that has left a sour taste in everybody's mouth.

Kuzma is yet to comment on the same but the Lakers organisation stepped in to nip it in the bud. They have officially asked the Laker boys to tone it down on social media. Ball's diss track of his teammate sounds really spiteful even if not intended to. One must not forget that Lonzo is just 20 years old and displayed signs of immaturity.

The Lakers will hope that the two can put this behind them and move on, after a promising first season. There are positive signs to suggest that this incident will not affect the pair's relationship. Kyle Kuzma's mother had tweeted, "Everyone's had their fun now get back to work". If Kuz's mother has played down the incident and moved on then so should we.

The Lakers will be looking to make a push for the playoffs next season and being back to where they rightfully belong in a tough Western Conference. Reports suggest all is well between the two even after the incident. If that is the case then, expect the Lakeshow to be a force next season with the possible additions of a couple of superstars.

Everyone makes mistakes. Ball made one. For the sake of the Lakers, time for everyone to move past it, don't you think?