“The stuff I do is not always glamorous, it’s stuff that wins basketball games” - Alex Caruso talks about the importance of his role for the Chicago Bulls

Many players in the NBA perform a crucial role within their teams structure but are not the biggest TV favorites. Alex Caruso is one such player.

The Chicago Bulls point guard spoke about the importance of his role for the Bulls. Stating that while it's not exactly pleasing and fun to watch him in action, he helps win games. Winning games is the core and only worthy result needed in a game, and while the flamboyant play spotlights individuals, it doesn't guarantee a win.

"The stuff I do is not always glamorous, it’s stuff that wins basketball games. That's what I love doing, winning."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport A.C. is focused on what matters most 💯 A.C. is focused on what matters most 💯 https://t.co/Kq22q3Kpig

Alex Caruso has been crucial for the Bulls on defense. He is also aiding the offense and is placed second in the team for assists per game, right below Lonzo Ball. He has come off the bench for most games of the season, starting only five of them.

Alex Caruso's NBA career through the lens

Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play against PJ Dozier #35 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Staples Center on May 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Alex Caruso went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft but joined the LA Lakers for the 2017 Summer League and was signed to a two-way contract. He became the first player to join the NBA from the G League via a two-way contract.

In his debut season with the Lakers, he ended with 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He played for 37 games but joined the starting lineup only seven times, playing only 15.2 minutes per game. Alex Caruso has spent five seasons in the NBA, four of which he spent playing for the Lakers.

Alex Caruso and the Lakers were crowned championship winners in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has posted an average of 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists and currently leads the league in steals, having completed 2.3 steals this season. In the Bulls' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Alex Caruso almost recorded a triple-double, registering 12 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. With a career average of 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, it's difficult to stat out the significance of his role in a team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy