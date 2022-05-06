“The team, the opponent, they better watch out” - Kendrick Perkins reacts to Draymond Green getting fined by the NBA, says the Golden State Warriors will play with an edge at home

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for their much-anticipated Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies. After an impressive win in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, the Warriors found themselves battling in Game 2 before coming up just short.

The story of the game was the physicality, as a number of Warriors players suffered injuries. Key rotation piece Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow from a hard foul by Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, and Draymond Green received an elbow to the eye, resulting in him having to go to the locker room. It's clear that the series is trending toward being one of the most physical showdowns in the NBA playoffs, and numerous Warriors players looked mad during their postgame press conference.

After receiving boos from the Grizzlies crowd, Draymond Green was seen flipping off the fans. Green was vocal in his press conference, saying he didn't care if he was going to be fined by the NBA. It's clear the Warriors are foaming at the mouth for Game 3. Speaking on ESPN, analyst Kendrick Perkins said this is the most upset he's seen Steph Curry and Green in a long time. He went on to say this could be bad news for the Grizzlies.

Game 3

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was expected to be a competitive one, but it looks as if that expectation has been turned up a couple of notches. Game 3 is set to be must-watch television, as the tension between the two teams has flipped into overdrive.

Draymond has continued to be the voice of the Warriors, as he's been known for his passion on the court, especially when it comes time for the NBA Playoffs. There's no denying that Golden State will be eager to send a message to the Grizzlies after letting Game 2 slip away on the road. A visibly frustrated Steph Curry was seen after the Game 2 press conference, and it looks obvious that Golden State will be extra motivated to secure a win in Game 3.

If Golden State can take care of business in Game 3, they will have all the cards needed to put the Memphis Grizzlies on the ropes in this series. After winning Game 1, the Warriors have gained the edge when it comes to home court advantage. The Grizzlies will need to be at their best if they want to weather the storm against a furious Warriors team.

