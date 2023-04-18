The Sacramento Kings are currently up 2-0 against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. This Kings team ended the league's longest playoff drought (last made the postseason in 2006). They also currently have Steph Curry at a 0-2 loss for the first time in 14 years.

It takes a special group of players to take a 0-2 lead over a legendary team. The Sacramento Kings have had a lot of elite players in their 100-year history. Whether it is elite frontcourt play or dangerous scoring from the backcourt, Sacramento has had it all.

Here are the three best Sacramento Kings players of all-time:

PF Chris Webber

Webber spent seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings from 1998 to 2005. He made all five of his All-Star appearances and all four of his All-NBA teams during his time with the Kings. According to Basketball Reference, Webber averaged over 20 points per game and over 10 rebounds per game in five of his seven years in Sacramento.

He was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and his No. 4 jersey is retired with the Sacramento Kings. The biggest reason for his Hall of Fame nod was due to his time in Sacramento. He is one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.

SG Mitch Richmond

Richmond also spent seven seasons in Sacramento (1991-1998). He has made all six of his career All-Star appearances with the Kings. He also earned all five of his All-NBA nominations with the Kings. Richmond is third all-time in franchise history in points (12,070) third in steals (670), and third in field goals (4,230).

He averaged over 21 points per game in all seven of his seasons with the Kings. The Basketball Hall of Famer had his No. 2 jersey retired by the Kings as well. There will never be another consistent Kings offensive player like the one Richmond was.

SF Peja Stojakovic

The sweet-shooting Serbian was one of the best European NBA players of all-time. He spent the majority of his 13-year NBA career with the Sacramento Kings (1998-2006). He made three consecutive All-Star appearances from 2002 to 2004. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2003-04 after leading the NBA in free throw percentage (92.7%) and three-pointers made (240).

At just over 40.1%, Stojakovic sits ahead of (future) Hall of Famers Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, and Kevin Durant in three-point shooting percentage. In other words, he is an all-time great shooter. Because of that, his No. 16 jersey is retired in Sacramento.

