3 greatest Knicks players ever in the NBA

Known as the Mecca of Basketball, the New York Knicks have seen a lot of great players come through it's halls. They have seen those players bring home championships, conference titles and division titles. Scoring champions, All-Stars, elite defenders, talented big men, etc. have all made their way to New York City to perform for the Knicks.

The Knicks have won the fourth-most games among NBA franchises in history (2,924). They would not have all those wins without some of the all-time great players that have made big plays for them.

All-time great names like Carmelo Anthony, Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and many others come to mind. But who are the three best? Let's find out.

#1 SF Carmelo Anthony

Anthony recently announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 remarkable seasons. He spent seven of those seasons with the Knicks. In those seven years, the former National Champion at Syracuse made seven All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Teams. He also won the league's scoring title in 2013 (28.7 points per game).

After those seven years, Anthony finished in the top ten in Knicks' history in field goals, points, minutes per game, three-pointers and offensive rebounds. His time in New York greatly contributes to the notion that he was one of the greatest offensive players ever. He will eventually get his jersey hung in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

#2 C Patrick Ewing

Ewing spent the first 15 years of his career with the Knicks (1985-2000). He made 11 All-Star appearances and earned all seven All-NBA nods in New York. He is a member of both the league's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. In nearly every respect, Ewing is the greatest Knicks player of all-time.

According to Basketball Reference, Ewing ranks first in team history in games played, minutes played, points, field goals, rebounds, blocks and steals. There is a reason that his No. 33 jersey was retired by the Knicks (2003) and why he was a 2008 Basketball Hall of Famer. He is the best Knick of all-time.

#3 PG Walt Frazier

Frazier wasone of the great players of the old NBA era. He spent the first decade of his career with the Knicks (1967-1977). He helped bring the Knicks their first two championships (1970, 1973) in addition to earning seven All-Star nods and six All-NBA selections. Per Basketball reference, Frazier ranks first in team history in assists (4,791) and triple-doubles (23).

Like Ewing, Frazier is both a member of the league's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. The seven-time All-NBA First-Teamer was a complete player because of his offensive playmaking and elite defensive skills. His No. 10 jersey was retired by the Knicks in 1979. He is perhaps the best point guard the team has ever had.

