The NBA has stood tall through this challenging year. From organizing the Orlando bubble to making sure all the people who work in the NBA arenas are taken care of, the league has been a perfect example of how to deal with things during tough times.

Looking back at the top 5 NBA Christmas Day games of all time

Now, just 71 days after the end of last season, the NBA is back with its brand new season. Like every year, the league has announced a list of blockbuster games for Christmas. You can find the list of 2020 NBA Christmas Day games and predictions below.

To mark the delayed start of the NBA 2020-21 season, we look back at the top 5 NBA Christmas Day games of all time

1961: Wilt Chamberlain setting all time NBA records

Wilt Chamberlain

In the 1961 Christmas game, Wilt Chamberlain put up 59 points and grabbed 36 rebounds in a 135-137 2OT loss against the Philadelphia Warriors. That night, he set the record for most points and rebounds in an NBA Christmas game. His points record was broken 23 years later by Bernard King but the rebound record still stands and will probably never be broken in the NBA.

2004: Kobe vs Shaq

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

After their infamous falling out that led to Shaquille O'Neal being traded away to the Miami Heat, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers faced off against Shaq and Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat in the 2004 NBA Christmas game.

The match between the two superstars tuned out to be a blockbuster as the Heat defeated the lakers 104-102 in overtime. Shaq put up 24 points (11-19 FG), 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant also turned in a stellar performance, dishing out 42 points (12-30 FG, 5-13 3PT, 13-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal.