Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will face the Orlando Magic on Friday for the last game of their home-stand in the 2021-22 NBA. They will then head,out for a three-game road trip to Indiana, New York and Washington.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have now lost four of their first five games of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, as they prepare for a three-game road trip.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 29th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 30th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have had a rough start to their regular-season campaign, won winning only one of their five matchups so far. Only recently, they get boxed by the Charlotte Hornets at home, where the visitors shot almost 52% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, has only been averaging 11.6 points per game, and shooting a dismal 28% from the field.

He scores all of his 22 PTS in the final quarter to lift the Terrence Ross catches fire in the 4th 🔥He scores all of his 22 PTS in the final quarter to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win! Terrence Ross catches fire in the 4th 🔥He scores all of his 22 PTS in the final quarter to lift the @OrlandoMagic to the win! https://t.co/OwrVEDMRUq

To exacerbate winners, Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Chuma Okeke (hip) and E'Twaun Moore (knee) are yet to play this season. However none of these injuries are expected to keep the said players out for too long.

Key Player - Terrence Ross

Ross has been a part of the Magic bench for over a season now.

After recording career-high scoring numbers (15.6 per game) from the bench last season, Terrence Ross has picked up from where he left off. In Orlando's lone win this season, the 30-year-old shooting guard dropped all of his 22 points in the fourth period to lift his team.

He is shooting almost 44% from the field and 40% from distance. Ross is a bonafide scorer who provides valuable minutes off the bench in crunch situations for the Orland Magic.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony; G - Jalen Suggs; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; F - Franz Wagner; C - Mo Bamba.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors were able to avoid a third straight loss at home when the Indiana Pacers came visiting. Toronto are now 2-3 on the season, with no Pascal Siakam for the near future.

That's because Siakam underwent a shoulder operation over the summer. He has taken part in non-contact drills, but is still weeks away from taking the floor for the Raptors.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz 25 PTS, 13 REBS, and 2 AST for Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes in just his 2nd career game. So dangerous as a ball handler in the open court with those long strides and excellent vision. Already greatly improved as a shooter. Barnes looks like another draft day success for Toronto. 25 PTS, 13 REBS, and 2 AST for Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes in just his 2nd career game. So dangerous as a ball handler in the open court with those long strides and excellent vision. Already greatly improved as a shooter. Barnes looks like another draft day success for Toronto. https://t.co/KLWeRqzSIe

In their impressive win against the Pacers, all Raptors starters scored in double digits. The team shot 46% from the field and a scorching-hot 47% from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Scottie Barnes

Barnes was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Scottie Barnes dropped 18 points in the Pacers win, backing up his scoring with seven boards, seven dimes and two blocks. The former Florida State guard is quickly becoming a menace for opponents at both ends of the floor.

In the five games of his rookie season so far, Barnes is averaging 17 points per game, and shooting at a lights-out 54% from the field. It's only a matter of time before the 20-year-old finds his rhythm and becomes a regular contributor for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr.; G - Fred VanVleet; F - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Magic vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Raptors are beginning to find their groove while the Magic are still struggling to find reliable offense. Expect the visitors to commence their road trip with a deflating loss.

Where to watch Magic vs Raptors?

The NBA regular-season game between the Spurs and the Mavericks will be televised locally on Bally Sports Florida and SportsNet Now. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

