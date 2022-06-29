“There were a lot of people in the organisation that were rubbed the wrong way” - Nick Friedell says Kyrie Irving will have to mend some fences within the Nets franchise, says he owes people in the organisation to be out there

The entire basketball community went on a frenzy about the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets situation last week. Tons of NBA analysts gave their take on the situation and made possible predictions on where the guard might end up.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

This week has ushered in a resolution to the disagreement between both parties, with Irving accepting to activate his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 NBA season. The decision will see the NBA champion earn $37 million in the upcoming season.

—@NickFriedell "Kyrie has got to mend some fences here, because there were a lot of people that were rubbed the wrong way in the organization." "Kyrie has got to mend some fences here, because there were a lot of people that were rubbed the wrong way in the organization."—@NickFriedell https://t.co/ZPO6D4bCZ4

NBA reporter for ESPN, Nick Friedell, has reacted to the news of Kyrie Irving staying with the Nets. He stated that the seven-time All-Star has offended a lot of people within the Nets' organization.

He suggested that the player mend some fences by going out on the court every night and putting in his best performance.

"Kyrie has got to mend some fences here, because there were a lot of people that were rubbed the wrong way in the organization," Friedell said. "Not only by the fact that he didn't get the vaccination shot and he wasn't available throughout the season. It's some of the things he said.

"There are a lot of people in that Nets organization that feel like Kyrie just owes it to everybody involved to be out there and be available every game. If he can do that and he puts up the same numbers we know he can, that will go a long way towards making all the feelings be a lot better than they were at the end of the last season."

How far can the Brooklyn Nets go with Kyrie Irving in the 2022-23 NBA season?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are apparently going to be on the same side of the court in the 2022-23 season. The split scare has been laid to rest, but thoughts of what might become of the Nets without Irving linger.

Fans of the Nets shivered for a bit and questioned what the upcoming season would hold if Irving left. While some were keen on him leaving, owing to his "bad" publicity and non-committal actions to the franchise, the possibility of Durant leaving if Irving fails to reach a contract renewal agreement with the front office conveyed chills down their spine.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.

The average Nets fan is happy with the outcome and looks forward to having a great season come October with both players at the helm. Ben Simmons has shown his excitement about playing alongside the Nets' big 2 as he hopes to feature in the upcoming season.

While the Nets are not favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship title, with Kyrie playing most games, the Nets could finish as the top seed in the East.

