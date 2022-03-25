"There's no bigger moment than this" - Duke's Paolo Banchero on the team's fearlessness in big moments as they qualify for Elite 8 in March Madness

The Duke Blue Devils are firing on all cylinders, and freshman Paolo Banchero is at the center of the college basketball world.

After losing two of four games entering the NCAA Tournament, ninth-ranked Duke has looked like a completely different team in the tournament. The Blue Devils won their first two games impressively and then overcame one of the country's toughest defenses on Thursday.

After a slow start, the team came together in a competitive battle with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, pulling away to take a 78-73 Sweet 16 victory.

Banchero, who took over in the final minutes in his best game yet, continues to see his NBA draft stock rise.

The freshman forward talked about how exciting it was to play on a big stage like the one in San Francisco, California, with an Elite Eight berth on the line:

“There’s no bigger moment than this.”

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero continues to star

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero continues to impress throughout March Madness.

The Duke Blue Devils (31-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, have one of the most impressive rosters in college basketball. Duke could have as many as five first-round selections in the upcoming NBA draft. The prized possession has always been Paolo Banchero, who has starred in the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday's matchup against Texas Tech presented one of the biggest challenges for the talented forward, and he stepped up in a big way.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Huge night for Paolo Banchero leading Duke to the Elite 8 vs the best defense in college basketball. Showed all his skill and talent with some tremendous drives, passes and shots from all over the floor. Was in attack mode down the stretch. Looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft Huge night for Paolo Banchero leading Duke to the Elite 8 vs the best defense in college basketball. Showed all his skill and talent with some tremendous drives, passes and shots from all over the floor. Was in attack mode down the stretch. Looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft https://t.co/vJNUwk5gR1

Banchero had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 7-of-12. It was one of his most impressive games yet, as Banchero looked composed and took over the game when Duke needed him in crunch time.

It was another impressive showing for the young Blue Devils, who continue to be building confidence at the perfect time.

Duke advanced to the Elite Eight to face another challenge in the Arkansas Razorbacks, who upset the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs earlier Thursday.

Ninth-ranked Duke (31-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, and 17th-ranked Arkansas (29-8), the No. 4 seed, will play Saturday. The winner moves on to the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Arkansas toppled Gonzaga 74-68 to earn its second consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

Gonzaga (28-4), the No. 1 overall seed, is one of three No. 1 seeds who have been eliminated. Arizona fell to Houston 72-60 on Thursday in the South region, while Baylor lost to North Carolina 93-86 in the second round.

Kansas, which faces No. 4 seed Providence, in the Midwest on Friday is the last No. 1 seed remaining.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein