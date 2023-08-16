"There's a calmness about him...Extremely deadly": Kobe Bryant once dug deep into young Steph Curry's demeanor

In a 2015 interview with ESPN's Michael Wilbon, Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, talked about Steph Curry and what stood out to Bryant the most about Curry's game.

"I see calmness about him," Bryant said, "and I think it's something that a lot of players don't understand. I think so, I think it's very hard for the fans to really understand what I'm saying 'cause most players don't get it, but is a real serious calmness about him.

"Which is extremely deadly. Because he's not up, he's not down, he's not contemplating which has happened before or worrying about what's to come next."

Bryant continued:

"He's just there. And when a player has the skills and has trained himself to have the skills to be able to shoot, dribble left right, etc., and then you mix that with this calmness and poise, then you have a serious problem on your hands."

From a player who himself didn't easily get rattled by high-pressure situations, it's easy to see why Bryant saw the level of poise Steph Curry carries himself with.

Selected seventh overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors, a lot didn't foresee this level of growth from the marksman. Scouting reports saw great shooting and handles from the point guard, but his increase in production and offensive growth is a marvel.

Steph Curry doesn't look like it from the outside, but make no mistake, there are not many things on the court that can easily sway his competitive nature.

Steph Curry talked about the time Kobe Bryant recognized the "Mamba Mentality" in him

In an interview with BigBoyTV, Warriors' Steph Curry recalled the time Kobe Bryant complimented his nature as a player and the "killer instinct" that he possessed.

"One of the best compliments I ever got, when [Kobe] recognized that killer instinct behind the smile," Curry said. "You know Mamba Mentality ... He acknowledged that same spirit, but knew that I did it with a smile on my face, and the joy that came with it."

Over 14 seasons playing in the NBA, the Warriors' Steph Curry has continued a consistent level of excellence similar to how some of the greats of the game have done it before. He has continued to improve upon his craft every season and has not looked like he has missed a step.

From only being recognized as an elite shooter to now being acknowledged as one of the greatest players in league history, Curry has amassed for himself an incredible legacy.

