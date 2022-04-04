“There’s like a 5’6 dude inside of his chest controlling everything, he like Kevin Hart is inside of Shaq” - John Salley says Shaquille O'Neal is a phenomenal human being

Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the most dominant players in NBA history. But inside that intimidating frame is a fun-loving and cheerful personality.

Not much is known about Shaq's fun side, as he was mostly seen as an unstoppable force on the floor. The big man has said time and time again how his upbringing shaped him into the player he was. Nonetheless, the multi-talented seven-footer takes advantage of every opportunity to have a good laugh.

Detroit Pistons legend John Salley joined Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnet on KG Certified to discuss his basketball career. The four-time NBA champ spoke about how it felt playing with some of the league's greatest players, including Shaquille O'Neal.

Salley likened Shaq to one of the most intriguing performers in Hollywood, Kevin Hart. Being compared to the comedian/actor goes a long way in showing how much fun Shaq is despite his domineering outward appearance.

"Out of all the players I've played with, I've always talked about the skill of Scottie Pippen, the greatness of Michael Jordan, the unbelievable laser focus of Kobe (Bryant)."

"I think Isiah (Thomas) is the greatest player I've ever played with because he was six foot, playing at that time. But Shaq was the most phenomenal specimen of a human being. He can swim. He look like an ogre but he can swim, and breakdance, and rhyme."

"There's like a 5"6' dude inside of his chest controlling everything, he like Kevin Hart is inside of Shaq. That's what it is."

Having played with Shaq on the 1999-00 LA Lakers championship team, Salley is giving first-hand knowledge. It is worth stating at this point that Sally is the first player to win championships with three different franchises.

Shaq currently works as an analyst on NBA on TNT with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. While Shaq never minces words regarding events in the NBA, he is the primary producer of comic relief on the show.

Shaquille O'Neal won four NBA championships in his 19-year career

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks goes up for a shot over Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Miami Heat

Shaq had a long and successful career, stacking up his resume as the years went by. Eleven years after his retirement, the NBA chose to celebrate him and 74 other players (past and present), naming them to its 75th Anniversary team.

The Big Aristotle did all of his work in the paint, bullying his way to the basket every chance he got. Amazingly, the big fella could also put the ball on the floor and pick out an open man when necessary.

To get an idea of how much of a paint-dominated player Shaq was, the record shows that he attempted only 22 three-point shots in his career (regular season and playoffs) and converted on only one.

Nonetheless, Diesel found success working the low post, winning four NBA titles and three Finals MVP awards. He also made 15 All-Star appearances and won the scoring title twice.

Before hanging his boots, Shaquille O'Neal made sure to surpass Wilt Chamberlain as the player with the most seasons leading the NBA in field-goal percentage. For ten seasons, Shaq had the best field-goal percentage.

The Big Aristotle has career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 5.2% from the field.

