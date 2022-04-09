“There’s ways to fix this thing, it requires work and checking egos” - Jordan Cornette believes LA Lakers should follow Miami Heat blueprint to fix roster

The exit of the LA Lakers from playoff contention served as a fitting end to one of the most tumultuous seasons in their franchise history. Even LeBron James could not salvage what he helped create.

Where the Lakers go from here is anyone's guess, but it is more than clear that the style of play they ran this season didn't work. To that end, Jordan Cornette, on ESPN's "First Take," said this about what the Lakers should change:

"It's gonna be these three guys. It's gonna be AD (Anthony Davis), it's gonna be Bron and it's gonna be Russ (Westbrook. ... My best thought is, for one, apply a motion offense, let LeBron have other guys where he doesn't have to shoulder that much of the load alongside these guys."

Cornette used the Miami Heat as an example to explain what kind of basketball the Lakers should try to play if they keep the big three:

"Redefine roles. AD needs to stop trying to be a guy that wants to do all the things that he's capable of doing clearly, but he's a five. And he needs to be a five like Bam's a five for the Miami Heat.

"Russ, turn him into a P.J. Tucker ... redefine his role, have him push through every loose ball, make him be the dirty work guy. ... And as for LeBron ... Kyle Lowry on steroids."

LA Lakers' moves in the offseason will be the key to prevent another disastrous year

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Much has been made of what the LA Lakers (31-49) need to do to fix their roster. The most common suggestion is to trade everyone but LeBron James and Anthony Davis and acquire young players who can play perimeter defense. And wait for Davis to get healthy.

While these are just suggestions, one thing is for sure: If anyone's getting fired, it's coach Frank Vogel. Vogel is, to some extent, taking the fall for a team that was probably conjured up by James and Davis.

Besides the obvious trades (Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony and the like), Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract puts the front office in a sticky situation. While the Charlotte Hornets have recently been proposed as suitors for the former MVP, legitimate talks are yet to be substantiated.

The Lakers have no draft picks in 2022. Retaining Westbrook just to see James, Davis and him play at least half a season together might not be a bad idea. Westbrook's value could go up by the trade deadline next season if he performs at the level he is capable of.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein