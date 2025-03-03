"There will be real changes in Phoenix" - NBA insider hints at Kevin Durant's mutual split from Suns next summer

NBA superstar Kevin Durant may be on his way out of Phoenix in the summer unless the Suns change their fortunes for the remainder of the ongoing season. Shams Charania of ESPN reported on it on NBA Countdown on Sunday, citing league sources.

The NBA insider shared that the Suns are expected to make personnel changes in the offseason, beginning with Durant, if the team does not make a significant run into the postseason.

Charania said:

"The stakes are high, unless there's a significant run here into the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, league sources believe that there will be real changes in Phoenix coming to the Suns. From a roster standpoint, that likely starts with Kevin Durant."

Phoenix has had it rough this season, holding a 28-32 record, 11th in the Western Conference, entering its game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. It started its campaign strong, winning nine of its first 11 games but went downhill from there for various reasons, including Durant missing time because of injuries.

Charania went to say that is highly likely that if the rest of the season does not pan out as that Suns want it to be, the team and Durant may try to work out a possible trade deal to a contender.

In the ongoing campaign, Kevin Durant has been going for 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 37 minutes per game. Phoenix is his fourth team in 17 NBA seasons so far.

Kevin Durant says being traded is part of being an NBA player

While it remains to be seen if Kevin Durant does move in the offseason, the 15-time All-Star said he is ready, recognizing that it is part of being an NBA player.

He made his thoughts known after surprisingly being involved in trade talks at the deadline last month.

Durant told reporters (via the Arizona Public):

"Everybody is bought and sold in this league, you know, so anybody can be up for auction."

He added:

"So, I understand that. It's just about getting back on the court, trying to go out there and play the game that I love. That's a part of the business, though, man. We all gotta understand that."

Kevin Durant is now playing in third season in The Valley after landing there midway into the 2022-23 season. In 130 games so far with the Suns, he has been averaging 26.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 blocks while helping the team make the playoffs in his first two seasons.

Before playing for Phoenix, Durant had stops in Seattle/OKC, where he won league MVP (2014); Golden State, where he was a two-time NBA champion (2007 and 2008); and Brooklyn.

