“These dudes have as much talent on their pinky, as I ever had as a whole football player” - Former Dallas Cowboys player says the best situation for Kyrie Irving is to just play, says the Nets are capable of winning it all

Kyrie Irving's long-drawn saga with the Brooklyn Nets is taking up the spotlight in the NBA this offseason.

After coming into the 2021-22 season as favorites to win the championship, the Nets made the playoffs via the play-in tournament.It eventually resulted in the Brooklyn Nets being swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Their star Kyrie Irving is expected to have a player option to decide on this summer. Many have speculated if the organization will look to re-sign the point guard to an extension.

Irving spent the majority of the year playing sparingly after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. After missing numerous games over the years, rumblings have suggested that the Nets could look to go in another direction.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Marcus Spears said that Irving's best decision would be to stay and play for the Brooklyn Nets.

“These dudes have as much talent on their pinky, as I ever had as a whole football player.”

Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving prepare for big offseason

Basketball fans and analysts around the world will be paying close attention to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. Rumors and speculation have already started to circulate around the NBA, especially when it comes to Irving's future.

While some still expect Irving to still decide to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a contract extension, there's still a chance that Irving could choose another route. It's even been speculated that Irving could decline his player option, allowing him to become a free agent.

103 — Games played

If Irving does decide to stick around with the Brooklyn Nets, there's no denying that the roster would still be one of the most talented teams in the entire league.

They have Kevin Durant and will hope to see Ben Simmons return to action next season. The Nets will still have the potential to be a dangerous team to deal with for any opposing squad.

