"They 100% would’ve tried to keep Harden instead of Kyrie" - Reddit mercilessly roasts Kyrie Irving for his "scorned girlfriend" remarks against Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s return to TD Garden in the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Boston Celtics was likely a date the Green Machine fans circled on their calendars. The game marked the first time the mercurial point guard returned to Boston since he infamously stomped on the Celtics’ logo. Boston fans felt disrespected by the gesture that at one point one fan threw a bottle at the former Cs crowd favorite.

In a post-game interview after the Nets lost to the Celtics, Irving stoked the fire against the Boston crowd even more. He portrayed the Celtics’ fans as a “scorned girlfriend wanting an explanation after being left and still hoping for a text.” The remark lit up social media.

Basketball fans on Reddit minced no words in taking shots at Irving’s post-game comments:

The passionate and raucous TD Garden crowd repeatedly booed the former Celtic almost every time he touched the ball. It got so loud at one point that Jayson Tatum, who exploded for 54 points in the game, even tried to silence the angry home fans.

Irving does not see the message behind the whistles and the boos. The loud jeers were simply because the fans didn't like him, which is entirely different from his understanding of the fans desperately wanting him to stay.

When he left the Boston Celtics to form a super team in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant, the 7-time All-Star burned his bridges with Cs fans. More than just stomping on the revered Celtics logo, he also practically labeled an entire city as racist.

Jaylen Brown spoke after Kyrie Irving commented on racist fans in Boston.

If the Nets and Celtics face each other once more in the playoffs, the TD Garden crowd could be louder and more profane following Irving’s latest comments.

The Brooklyn Nets would have preferred to keep James Harden instead of Kyrie Irving

James Harden [#13] partly forced his way out of the Brooklyn Nets because of Kyrie Irving's uncertainties. [Photo: The Spun]

Had James Harden not forced his way out, there’s a very big possibility that the Brooklyn Nets would have re-signed “The Beard” to a huge contract in the offseason. They could also have moved on from the drama and baggage of Kyrie Irving.

Amid the Kyrie Irving fiasco, reports emerged that the Brooklyn Nets were exploring a trade centered on their point guard. But no team in the NBA was allegedly willing to take the risks and the uncertainties of what goes with the former Duke stand out.





"When the Nets made [the Harden] trade, they saw James Harden as a necessity. I think that they could already see that they may not be able to count on Kyrie Irving." Woj, via his podcast: "When the Nets made [the Harden] trade, they saw James Harden as a necessity. I think that they could already see that they may not be able to count on Kyrie Irving."

The Nets removed an offer for a contract extension amid the Kyrie Irving-Covid 19 brouhaha. Until this point, things are quiet on that end, which could be a sign of how wary Brooklyn is of keeping the ultra-talented but eccentric guard.

If Irving is not in a Nets uniform next season, the Barclays Center crowd could be giving him the same treatment he now gets from the Boston faithful.

