“They have the best player in the game, they have the best team in the league” - Shaquille O'Neal doesn’t believe Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. tried to avoid first-round matchup against Nets 

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't seem worried about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' chances of doing well in the postseason. The Bucks played their last game of the season without any of their starters or key rotation players, losing the tie against the Cleveland Cavaliers and finishing as the third seed.

By doing so, Milwaukee has managed to avoid a potential first-round series matchup in the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, who could enter the playoffs as the seventh seed if they win their play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA on TNT crew, featuring Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, discussed whether the Bucks were trying to avoid Brooklyn.

O'Neal believed that wasn't the case, highlighting that they have the best team in the league and the best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here's what the 'Big Diesel' said (via NBA on TNT):

"They have the best player in the game, they have the best team in the league. They also have that championship pedigree. They aren't scared of anyone. Everybody else below (is like) 'oh we don't want to face Brooklyn.'"

Shaq continued:

"My point is, I don't think they (Bucks) really care (who they face). Cause' they've got Giannis, they love the way he's playing, he's keeping everybody involved, he's playing great like an MVP candidate. Again they have the championship pedigree, they know what it takes. They have the ability to win at Brooklyn."

Why Shaquille O'Neal could be right about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

Shaquille O'Neal has always been an admirer of Giannis Antetokounmpo. O'Neal has mentioned in the past that the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most lethal outfits and have a great chance of going back-to-back this year. The Bucks have looked like a mature team this season.

The pressure has been on them to prove themselves as the defending champions, and it would be fair to say that they have done well to play at a high level as they were expected. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been more composed with his decision-making this year, especially when he is making plays for his teammates.

His shot-making has also been better as he is shooting a career-high 40% clip from mid-range. Giannis has only improved with each passing year, and the Bucks have benefitted immensely from it. Milwaukee has also signed some impactful players like Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen, who could play key roles in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez have continued to support Giannis Antetokounmpo in the best possible way.

Considering these factors, it's a fair assessment by Shaquille O'Neal that the Milwaukee Bucks will be highly confident in their hopes of winning the title for the second year in a row this season.

