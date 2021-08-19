"They didn't do enough to move themselves forward": NBA executive slams Dallas Mavericks for not getting additional help for Luka Doncic in the offseason

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Luka Doncic to a blockbuster five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension, tying down one of the best players in the NBA to a long-term contract. However, an Eastern Conference executive feels they have done a disservice to Luka Doncic by not surrounding him with enough talent -

"Can they get a healthy [Kristaps] Porzingis?" an East executive asked about the Mavs. "That's the key. But I was surprised they stood still. They didn't do enough to move themselves forward ... they now have a clock ticking with them on Luka [after he signed a supermax extension this offseason]."

Luka Doncic was instrumental in leading the Dallas Mavericks into the postseason last year. The Mavs fell to the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs itself, and it was evident that the franchise is in desperate need of a second star.

The Dallas Mavericks need to partner Luka Doncic with another star before the 2021/2022 season

Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

In the loss against the LA Clippers, Luka Doncic registered a stat line of 35.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists, single-handedly taking Kawhi Leonard and Co. to seven games. But by the end of the series, Luka Doncic looked visibly fatigued after carrying the offensive burden all by himself. It was also reflected in the Mavericks' form, as they lost the series in seven games after being 3-2 up.

Besides a $207M contract and a player option in year 5, Luka Doncic also has a 15% trade kicker in his contract.



The trade bonus (in the unlikely event he is moved in the future) would only come in play if the cap takes a significant increase in the future. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 11, 2021

The series loss made a seismic impact upon the Dallas Mavericks, who reacted by parting ways with longtime front office executive Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle. Both Carlisle and Nelson were pivotal figures in the Mavericks' 2011 championship win, and their departure signaled the end of an era.

The Dallas Mavericks now need to make changes to their roster, which demands the presence of a superstar who can share ball-handling duties with Luka Doncic. The Slovenian starlet has been the de-facto point guard, but partnering him with another offensive talent would be in both his and the team's best interests.

Breaking: Luka Doncic agrees to five-year, $207M supermax rookie extension with the Mavericks, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/4o9XrTegwW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be the secondary star presence on the roster, but neither his health nor production has inspired much confidence in the last few seasons. Porzingis had an abysmal outing in the playoff series against the Clippers, and there is a great chance of this being his last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

