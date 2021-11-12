"They got Ben Simmons on campus and they're still not recruiting him" - Isiah Thomas talks about the "volatile" situation between Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers

As the Ben Simmons situation with the Philadelphia 76ers organization continues to worsen, formidable figures in the basketball world continue to offer their opinions on the matter.

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Isiah Thomas shared their opinions on Ben Simmons' situation on their show, NBA on TNT. While discussing the way in which management has to approach such a situation, Thomas used the example of Shaquille O'Neal, who was recruited to the LA Lakers by Jerry West who showed up in person.

Isiah Thomas believed that Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers management mishandled the situation. While commenting upon the role of the top brass in such moments, Thomas had this to say:

"What I see that didn't take place in Philadelphia was that their egos got in the way. Their management egos got in the way and they didn't recruit their own player. Now their own player shows up and he's in your house. He's at practice. And you still not recruiting him. You know, he's acting the fool and everything else, but at the same time, it's like when Shaq when to LSU. Daryl Brown said, 'If I get you on campus, I got you. You can be looking at other places, but if I get you on campuse, I got you.' They got Ben Simmons on campus, and they still not recruiting him. And it's still volatile, so they have got to trade him."

Ben Simmons' worsening relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers

Emerging as an All-Star and a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the side, Ben Simmons has been an integral piece in the Philadelphia 76ers "process."

However, after a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons faced the brunt of the blame for the franchise's failures while also being seemingly thrown under the bus by the organization, as well as his teammates.

The drama of the situation continued to unfold throughout the offseason until training camp as Ben Simmons refused to set foot in Philadelphia and cut off all contact with the front office.

As the team began to fine him for his absence, the All-Star point guard would eventually show up to training camp. But as a malcontent in practice, it would cause internal strife in the side.

The situation peaked as Simmons took an absence due to mental health issues. Refusing to see the 76ers' mental health officials, Ben Simmons has found himself in a corner again with the team fining him.

His agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, also spoke on the matter. While representing his client, Paul pinned the blame on the Philadelphia 76ers organization for the treatment of their star player and the toll its taken on his mental health.

Rich Paul: "I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that's very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben. Either you help Ben, or come out and say he's lying. Which one is it?"

The drama between the two parties continues to escalate. Due to the volatile nature of the relationship, it seems counterproductive right now for Ben Simmons to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, as his trade value continues to plummet, the difficulty with regards to moving him out also continues to increase.

