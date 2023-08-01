"They’re trading you to Seattle tomorrow” – When Michael Jordan didn’t hesitate to trade 7-foot tall teammate on Bulls

Michael Jordan was never afraid to call out a teammate. His hyper competitive spirit led him to butt heads with others and he even punched Steve Kerr once while both were on the Chicago Bulls. Jordan once helped a teammate off the Bulls.

Brad Sellers was drafted by the Bulls in 1986. They intended for him to be the first 7-foot small forward in the NBA. However, Sellers saw his role diminish as Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant took over for Chicago.

Sellers saw his role diminishing and asked Jordan to help him find a new team. He asked Jordan to tell the Chicago front office to say him and Sellers are not working out and Jordan demanded the team trade Sellers. The front office listened to Jordan because of course.

“They’re trading you to Seattle tomorrow,” Jordan said to Sellers. “Good luck, B.”

The news came to Sellers while he was eating at an Olive Garden. He was enjoying a chicken parmesan when the phone call came. It was just one day after he made the request to Jordan. The G.O.A.T. clearly works fast.

Sellers said he did have some regrets. He was traded away from possibly one of the greatest teams of all time as the Bulls dynasty began just a couple years later.

“When I got to Seattle, I said, ‘What the hell did I just do?’” Sellers said. “I was young and dumb.”

Sellers NBA career after leaving Jordan

Sellers spent just half a season with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1989-90. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he finished the season.

He then spent a season away from the NBA and played in Greece. He returned to the NBA and signed with the Detroit Pistons in 1991-92. The Bulls of course won their second title that season and Detroit lost in the first round.

He played for the Timberwolves once again the following season. It would be his last in the NBA. He spent the rest of his career from 1993 until 1999 overseas. He spent most of playing in the French pro league with a couple stops in Israel and Spain.

He averaged 6.3 points per game in his career. He also had 2.7 rebounds per game.

Sellers is now a politician. He is the mayor of his hometown in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

