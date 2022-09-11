"'They wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids'" - Charles Barkley reveals conversation with Knicks executive explaining New York pulling out of Mitchell trade

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley has provided inside information on the dealings between the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks. The two franchises were involved in lengthy trade discussions for Donovan Mitchell.

However, the saga ended with the Jazz trading Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. Charles Barkley believes he knows what really transpired behind the scenes between the two franchises. Barkley divulged the conversation he had with William Wesley, the executive vice president of the New York Knicks.

"I'm gonna give you inside information. I actually had this conversation last night with World Wide Wes at dinner. I said, Wes, why didn't y'all make the trade? He says, 'Oh man. Don't go by the media stuff. [The Jazz] wanted my wife, my kids.'

"He says, 'We wanted the deal, obviously,' but he said, 'They wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off.' So he says, 'Dude, we're gonna have to pass on it.' And I give those guys credit, because you can't give away everything," Barkley said.

However, contradictory reports have emerged from this fiasco. Many insiders believe that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was never going to make a trade with the New York Knicks due to spite.

There were also reports that the Jazz were willing to accept a deal for Mitchell from the Knicks. However, they wanted RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and three first-round picks - something similar to what they ended up receiving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Jazz and Cavs soon struck a deal as the latter traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markannen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Donovan Mitchell. The trade came from nowhere as the Knicks were reported to be the frontrunners in the sweepstakes for Mitchell for a very long time.

Is Charles Barkley right to say that the Knicks shouldn't give away everything for Mitchell?

Charles Barkley spoke about how he admired the Knicks front office for not giving away everything to acquire Donovan Mitchell. However, if there is a team in the NBA that is desperate for marquee signings, it is the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell would be the first bonafide superstar to play for the New York Knicks since Carmelo Anthony. However, this did not come to fruition and they will now head into yet another season without a perrenial All-Star on their roster.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

The New York Knicks stuck to their guns with this decision and kept in mind the impending free agency class next summer. It includes Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Kristaps Porzingis. Either way, time will tell if Charles Barkley's comments were right.

