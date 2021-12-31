“They have zero excuses to be two games under .500” – Kendrick Perkins critical of LA Lakers, says two of their Big 3 have always been available

The LA Lakers have had a terrible run this season, despite the formation of a super team with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles (17-19) lost for the sixth time in their last seven games when the Lakers fell 104-99 at the Memphis Grizzlies. James had another amazing effort, with 37 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday night. But Ja Morant posted 41 points to lead Memphis.

On the ESPN show "First Take," Monica McNutt asked Kendrick Perkins if health issues were responsible for the Lakers' woes. But Perkins said the franchise has had at least two of its Big 3 for most of the season and has no excuse to be two games under .500.

"When I'm looking at the Lakers, again, Monica, I'm gonna tell you this: At the entire season they've had two out of their big three have been available for them throughout this whole season," Perkins said. "They have zero excuses to be 2 games under 500."

Perkins then said Carmelo Anthony, despite being a future Hall of Famer, should be cut.

"When you look at the Los Angeles Lakers, right, I always say it's not what you do, it's how you do it," Perkins said. "And I'm looking at how they're losing games. Carmelo Anthony has been available throughout the entire season. Carmelo is one of those guys that I talk about as being a future Hall of Famer that the Lakers are gonna have.

"So we already know that Melo is good in doing ... he's a walking bucket. But on the deepest of sides of things, he's a liability."

LA Lakers suffer a defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles in front of Avery Bradley #20 of the LA Lakers during a 121-118 Lakers win at Staples Center on October 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In Memphis on Wednesday night, the LA Lakers took the lead at the end of the first quarter and led by six points at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies still trailed by a point.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bron and Ja put on a show as the Grizzlies beat the Lakers in a tight one 🔥 Bron and Ja put on a show as the Grizzlies beat the Lakers in a tight one 🔥 https://t.co/iBoYTJBXrT

Ja Morant's 11 points in the fourth quarter led the Grizzlies to their first lead and closed out the game. The 22-year-old recorded 41 points and added 10 rebounds along with two assists, two steals and two blocks.

James also had seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. But the two triple-doubles from the superstars were not enough for the Lakers to win.

