“Think Dwight Howard athletically” - Mike Schmitz says he’s excited to watch Jalen Duren in the NCAA Tournament, calls him the best finisher in the upcoming draft class

Memphis Tigers big man Jalen Duren has earned the attention of NBA scouts and personnel. After struggling into January, Memphis has started to find its groove as they've gone 12-2 in their last 14 games.

With the Tigers having an impressive final stretch of the season, the team is now preparing for the NCAA Tournament with their first matchup coming up against the Boise State Broncos.

The 18-year-old freshman center has been on the radar of NBA scouts throughout the year. Duren's combination of freakish size and athletic ability has NBA front offices drooling.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz praised Duren, saying that his athleticism reminds him of a young Dwight Howard.

"He's playing on a Nerf hoop at times. ... Think young Dwight Howard athletically," Schmitz said.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Joined SportsCenter LA last night to talk about some of the top NBA prospects set to take the floor in the NCAA Tournament. Which potential top-5 pick deserves more buzz with his play as of late? Memphis big man Jalen Duren. Video breakdown on the draft’s best finisher. Joined SportsCenter LA last night to talk about some of the top NBA prospects set to take the floor in the NCAA Tournament. Which potential top-5 pick deserves more buzz with his play as of late? Memphis big man Jalen Duren. Video breakdown on the draft’s best finisher. https://t.co/8THdfNJKDL

Jalen Duren and the Memphis Tigers prepare for the NCAA Tournament

Memphis center Jalen Duren continues to buzz

Memphis' Jalen Duren will be one of the most hyped players coming into the NCAA Tournament. With NBA scouts and personnel attending March Madness, Duren will get plenty of attention. He is becoming a favorite to be selected in the top 10 of the 2022 draft.

One of the youngest players in college basketball, Duren immediately stands out with his impressive frame. Listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, the athletic center from Canada has the ability to run the floor and finish above the rim with his explosiveness.

It's going to be fascinating to see if Memphis can pull off a victory in the first round of the tournament.

Memphis (21-10), seeded ninth in the West region, plays Boise State (27-7), seeded ninth, on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Best game of the season for Jalen Duren in Memphis' crucial AAC tournament win over UCF with 21 points, 20 rebounds. Showed an impressive combo of skill, power and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, including an array of jumpers, contested rebounds and ferocious dunks. Best game of the season for Jalen Duren in Memphis' crucial AAC tournament win over UCF with 21 points, 20 rebounds. Showed an impressive combo of skill, power and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, including an array of jumpers, contested rebounds and ferocious dunks. https://t.co/npkiyAR1Un

If the Tigers can pull off a victory in the opening round, it could set up a showdown against the top-ranked and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3) on Saturday. That game would have NBA scouts and executives buzzing. The matchup would feature Duren going up against Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be the first overall pick this year.

In his last six games, Duren has averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 58.9%.

Duren, who turned 18 in November, was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and was chosen for the All-AAC first team. He was considered the best player in the 2022 high school class before reclassifying.

