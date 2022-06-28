"Think about what Steph has done for everybody. But think about what Kevin Durant has done for people" - Former linebacker's bold take on the Curry-Durant comparisons

A former NFL linebacker voiced his take on the Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant comparisons. Comparisons between superstar players have always been a part of NBA culture, whether it's Michael Jordan being compared to Kobe Bryant or Allen Iverson versus Kyrie Irving.

On multiple occasions, analysts and sports shows have compared teammates. Just this last 2021-22 season, many compared Boston Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum due to their early season struggles.

This time around, after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years, a great deal of criticism toward their former player has emerged.

Just a week ago, Stephen Curry took home his first Finals MVP award. With this, people started talking about how the Warriors didn't need Kevin Durant to win a championship. This is true, because back in 2015, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

In 2016, they returned to the Finals after eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder who blew a 3-1 lead. Ironically, the same fate happened to the Warriors, as their rematch against the Cavs didn't go well. They also blew a 3-1 series lead. In that off-season, they got Durant to join their team and obliterated the entire league as they won back-to-back titles.

The comparisons between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are never-ending

Steph Curry talking to Kevin Durant before their match against each other.

Right now, Durant has moved on to the Brooklyn Nets, where he has spent three fruit-less seasons. Both injuries and frequent roster changes have hindered Kevin Durant from showing what he can do outside of the Warriors system. Curry, on the other hand, has returned to basketball supremacy after spending two seasons trying to recover from injuries and developing the young players they accumulated.

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho came out with a bold statement comparing the greatness of the two All-Star players.

A Steph and KD take that will make you think… https://t.co/K1Bus4o88v

"Kevin Durant hasn't done anything for somebody they couldn't have done for themselves," Acho boldly claimed.

"KD hasn't actually done anything to enhance anybody's greatness."

"Steph Curry has cemented his passing of Kevin Durant on the all-time list," he added. "Not just because Steph Curry is great, but Steph Curry has made everybody around him, greater."

While those statements are true, Durant's situation in Brooklyn is burndensome. In his first season with the Nets, he spent the entire season on the sidelines as he tried to rehab from an Achilles injury that he suffered in the 2019 Finals.

In his second year, we saw him improve the team. With the Nets trading for James Harden, they were able to make the playoffs that year. However, just this past season, the Nets were unable to carry the momentum they had the previous year. Injuries plagued Durant and most of his teammates. Kyrie Irving wasn't allowed to play due to his vaccination status, and James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn.

Stephen Curry is and has always been the better player The Steph Curry and KD debate is OVER.Stephen Curry is and has always been the better player The Steph Curry and KD debate is OVER. Stephen Curry is and has always been the better player 🏆 https://t.co/Yds0tu1mRz

While Durant is a great player, the 2014 MVP will always be known as the guy who needed Stephen Curry to win. As long as Curry and the Warriors are winning, people will always hold that against KD.

Curry has shown that his greatness elevates the people around him. His selflessness as a player will always help illuminate the greatness of those playing with him.

