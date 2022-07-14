"Think about this, Rudy Gobert is a three-time defensive player of the year, RG is a future Hall of Famer" - Kendrick Perkins willing to bet the farm that Donovan Mitchell will be traded

Donovan Mitchell is involved in several trade rumors this offseason. Although the Utah Jazz initially expressed disinterest in trading him, reports have revealed that the three-time All-Star could be on his way out.

The 25-year-old is one of the most dynamic young guards in the league. He, along with Rudy Gobert, were pivotal for the franchise in their playoff runs over the years. However, after being unsuccessful in getting anywhere deep in the postseason, the Utah Jazz seem to be all set for a re-build.

Even former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the same. The 37-year-old stated that the team would most certainly trade Donovan Mitchell. Speaking about the same on NBA Today, he said:

"Looking at Danny Ainge, I thought this was the last opportunity for Utah Jazz to prove something not only to him but to the ownership group.

"When you talk about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert right, think about this Rudy Gobert is a three-time defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert is a future Hall of Famer in my eye, still got a lot of prime left and you trade him, one of the franchise center pieces,

"He's {Danny Ainge} about to blow the whole thing. Donovan Mitchell will be traded at some point of this season, I'm willing to bet everything I own and have in the bank account, that he will be gone from the Utah Jazz."

Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were among the most talented duos in the league. However, they always fell short of bringing in their best in the playoffs. Considering that they have a lot of potential, it would only be ideal for the Jazz to move them to other teams.

Gobert has already found a new home in Minnesota. Mitchell, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to the New York Knicks.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Utah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster The Jazz and Knicks have started talks on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, per @ShamsCharania and @Tjonesonthenba Utah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster The Jazz and Knicks have started talks on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, per @ShamsCharania and @TjonesonthenbaUtah is focused on "obtaining draft picks” and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster https://t.co/Ev7rBraO6E

Is Donovan Mitchell a right fit with the New York Knicks?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The New York Knicks have already made their big move this offseason by bringing in Jalen Brunson. However, they seem to have a few more tricks up their sleeves, one of them being Donovan Mitchell. According to recent reports, the 25-year-old could very well be on his way to the Madison Square Garden.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "It's finally happening! ... Leon Rose has been acquiring picks to send to Danny Ainge. The long drought in New York is about to be over. Mr. Guaranteed Playoffs is coming to New York! I've got Donovan Mitchell jerseys ready to go." — @kevinwildes "It's finally happening! ... Leon Rose has been acquiring picks to send to Danny Ainge. The long drought in New York is about to be over. Mr. Guaranteed Playoffs is coming to New York! I've got Donovan Mitchell jerseys ready to go." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/ggcXsIq87l

With Jalen Brunson playing as the primary guard, Mitchell could certainly prosper. His ability to shoot the ball and make big plays could help him flourish in a side like the Knicks. To add to their strengths, they also have the likes of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, who are also stellar in their own ways.

One problem that the Knicks need to do something about is improve their defense. Giving up a player like Nerlens Noel could certainly come to haunt them. As good as Donovan Mitchell and Brunson are, they cannot be reliable on the defensive end. RJ Barrett and Randle could be vital there, but the team needs a few more role players to stay competitive.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Brian Windhorst

(@RealGM) "Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell. Some people believe this is an inevitability…I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."- Brian Windhorst "Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell. Some people believe this is an inevitability…I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."- Brian Windhorst(@RealGM) https://t.co/eXIXk3JjOK

Playing in a city like New York would be a great boost for Mitchell. Whether or not the move will materialize is still in question. However, there is no doubt that he would be a great fit with them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far