“This is an absolute team-friendly deal that helps the Sixers avoid the penalties” - Nick Wright believes James Harden’s will to win can’t be questioned, says the 76ers are contenders in the East

James Harden impressed after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers during the season. Heading into the summer, Harden had a decision to make regarding his player option for the 2022-23 season. After declining his option, many wondered if Harden would re-sign with Philadelphia for a potential max contract.

That was until it was announced that Harden was taking a pay cut to re-sign with the team. It was a notable move, as Harden taking less money gives the Sixers the ability to sign key free agents this offseason. With new pieces on the roster, including veteran free agent P.J. Tucker, the 76ers look ready to attempt to make a run in the Eastern Conference.

It was a notable move by Harden, who will now have another player option at the conclusion of the season. On the "What's Wright?" show, analyst Nick Wright praised Harden. Wright said Harden's willingness to take less money shows a clear emphasis on trying to compete for an NBA championship.

"Contract details haven't been finalized, but I think it's going to be about a two-year, $64 million deal so 32 million this year with a player option for 32 million for next year," Wright said. "And, yes, some people (are) like, 'Well, he was only guaranteed 47, now he's guaranteed 62.'

"This is an absolute team-friendly deal that helps the Sixers avoid the penalties of the hard cap, that helps the Sixers add the players they've added this offseason, which I think makes them a more viable contender in the Eastern Conference."

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers look to win the Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and guard James Harden

After acquiring James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in February, the Philadelphia 76ers formed one of the league's most explosive duos. With Harden playing alongside star big man Joel Embiid, the 76ers have one of the Eastern Conference's most dangerous combinations.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2. Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2.

Philadelphia will be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor closely this season. The team has the talent to be a force, especially with the pieces on the current roster. If the 76ers can continue to get strong play from Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, they could become a force to deal with.

The 76ers went 51-31, in a pack of three teams that finished two games behind the Miami Heat (53-29), last season.

