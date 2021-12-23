"This was always stupid, from day one" - Bill Simmons on LA Lakers trading key role players and sticking with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers were active in reshaping their team in the offseason. They let go of many key role players while they brought in big-name, aging players, putting full commitment into only a handful of players.

The moves haven't worked.

On Aug. 6, the Lakers signed Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard.

But the Lakers (16-16) have struggled all season, as they have yet to find an effective formula around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to get on a run.

In a tweet Tuesday, Bill Simmons explained his lack of surprise with the struggles in Los Angeles:

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons The Lakers can't complain about injuries when they willingly tossed away their depth and built around 3 guys: LeBron in Year 19 at 62k mins, Westbrook in Year 14, and Davis who ain't exactly Cal Ripken. This was always stupid. From Day One. Now they have no outs.

Are the Lakers in trouble going forward?

In committing to veterans like Carmelo Anthony (a 10-time All-Star), Russell Westbrook (a nine-time All-Star) and Dwight Howard (an eight-time All-Star), the Lakers had to sacrifice a lot. Trading away many key players for their future development, they put this season in the hands of a small number of players.

Regardless of their legendary resumes, they are aging veterans prone to injuries. Anthony is 37, Westbrook 33, Ariza 36 and Howard 36.

James, who turns 37 on Dec. 30, had an ankle injury scare during Tuesday's 108-90 home loss to the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns. With Anthony Davis out four weeks with a sprained MCL and the Lakers struggling, James stayed on the court for the rest of the game.

That's a decision most would deem relatively dangerous with his age and ankle history — even if he is the seemingly timeless "King."

Meanwhile, Davis, who is 28, has a reputation of being injury-prone. Plus, before being injured, he was producing solid numbers but was criticized for not taking control of games.

Simmons outlined Davis' struggles in a tweet:

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Bigger issue for me: what’s Davis at this point?



Been saying this on pods for last 5-6 weeks but he’s carrying way too much weight/muscle in my opinion. A semi-alarming career arc for a guy who should be peaking. PPG/FTA/Rebs/BPG down from NO peak, never added 3s, not durable. Bigger issue for me: what’s Davis at this point? Been saying this on pods for last 5-6 weeks but he’s carrying way too much weight/muscle in my opinion. A semi-alarming career arc for a guy who should be peaking. PPG/FTA/Rebs/BPG down from NO peak, never added 3s, not durable. https://t.co/gJoxJ0158X

Simmons compared Davis to NBA legend Kevin Garnett through his 30s to show how Davis should tecnhically be in the peak of his career – but isn't.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Here's Kevin Garnett through age 30 just to compare with Davis. Notice how he peaks as he hits his late-20s. Also way more durable obviously.

Although the game is different from when Garnett retired in 2016, Simmons made a good argument with the notion of Davis being in a “semi-alarming career arc.”

With Los Angeles sacrificing the majority of its youth to make a championship push with veterans, the Lakers may be forced to deal with injuries among a tight roster with seemingly low chemistry already.

To get Westbrook, the Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma (26 years old), Montrezl Harrell (27) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (28) to the Washington Wizards (16-15). Meanwhile, Alex Caruso (27) left for the Chicago Bulls and Dennis Schroeder (28) went to the Boston Celtics.

Plus, the team landed Westbrook as a third scorer instead of 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan, who is having one of the best seasons of his career and, with Caruso, is leading a revival in Chicago (19-10). DeRozan said he thought he was going to be on his hometown Lakers, but that deal didn't materialize.

The Lakers have a great asset in having a large amount of veteran leadership, but having as much as they do puts them in a tough position. Los Angeles doesn't have many young players to step up.

If the Lakers and coach Frank Vogel cannot develop chemistry, the Lakers' stardom may start to deplete. Needless to say, the Lakers are playing much short of the expectations set on them with the additions.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein