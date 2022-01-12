"This is crazy btw" – Alex Caruso lauds Ja Morant on Twitter for incredibly athletic block against LA Lakers

Ja Morant provided a jaw-dropping, epic, two-handed block Sunday while leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 127-119 win Sunday at the LA Lakers.

The highlight of the game was Morant's incredible block in the first quarter. Morant turned the ball over on the Lakers' side of the court to Avery Bradley after a failed pass. The Lakers were making a fast break with Bradley looking for a layup as Russell Westbrook waited under the rim for a possible rebound.

Morant leapt above the rim with both arms outstretched, snaring the ball midair as he hit the backboard with his elbow on his way down. The Crypto.com Arena crowd went berserk.

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso, who played for the Lakers the past four seasons, took to Twitter to respond to a clip of the block made by ESPN's SportsCenter. He was astonished by the block by the 22-year old as he applauded his genius.

"This is crazy btw," Caruso tweeted.

Caruso has missed the Bulls' last eight games owing to a foot injury and was later placed in the NBA health and safety protocols, after testing positive for COVID-19. In 29 games, he has made only nine starts, averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Ja Morant's athleticism on display against the LA Lakers

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a basket with Ziaire Williams, left, and Jaren Jackson Jr., right, during the third quarter against the LA Lakers on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

From amazing passes and assists to steals, blocks and dunks, Ja Morant had a good time against the LA Lakers. His third-quarter throwdown from a Desmond Bane assist provided another huge highlight. But his athletic block in the first quarter was even bigger.

The 6-foot-3 point guard's jumping ability, shown in the block, was also on display during the dunk. His head was above the rim when he threw down and was forced to make a late dodge to prevent hitting the rim.

Although he posted only 16 points compared to Bane's 23 points and Jaren Jackson's double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, Morant stole the night with the athletic display.

Also Read Article Continues below

Morant is fast becoming known as a very athletic player with strong lower limb strength.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein