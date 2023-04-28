"This dude is crazy"- Dwyane Wade opens on a shocking story about LeBron James which could have ended his NBA career

LeBron James has built a career in the NBA doing some of the most unbelievable stuff a basketball player can do. Sometimes, teammates, opponents and fans can only shake their heads after James' exploits on the court.

Dwyane Wade, who played with "King James" in Miami for four seasons, had a mind-boggling story to tell about his good pal. This time, Wade narrated something that had nothing to do with basketball.

Here's the Miami Heat legend in an interview with Rachel Nichols:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My wife was out on the balcony when Bron [James] and Savannah came up. ... We out there looking at the pool, chilling. No lie. ... LeBron came in say, 'What's up?' Looked down, there was a pool down there. He said, 'How deep do you think that is?' '8-9 feet.' He said, 'Let me see.'

"Took his stuff off and jumped into the pool from the balcony. I promise you. This dude is crazy."

Dwyane Wade's story happened after the Heat's crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA championship. LeBron James played arguably the worst series of his entire 20-year career in that title round.

James was under a ton of pressure to deliver in 2011. While Wade had already won a championship with Shaquille O'Neal in 2006, "LBJ" hadn't won anything yet.

The Akron, Ohio native also left Cleveland in the summer of 2010 to join forces with "D-Wade" and Chris Bosh. Cavaliers fans burned James' jerseys and cursed him for leaving them.

When asked by Nichols if LeBron James even thought about the outcome of what he did, Dwyane Wade responded:

"He didn't think about that. He just jumped into the water. I'm serious. Jumped into the pool from the balcony. That's how crazy the time was, that's how crazy where his mind was."

The Miami Heat were up against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the finals. Miami was a heavy favorite to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June 2011.

Instead, Nowitzki played the series of his life and led the Mavericks to what is perhaps the biggest upset in NBA Finals history.

LeBron James will have another opportunity to win championship No. 5

The LA Lakers embarassingly missed the playoffs last year. This year, they punched a ticket into the postseason via the play-in tournament. The second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies were waiting for them in the first-round of the playoffs.

Behind LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers hold a 3-2 edge over the Grizzlies. Game 6 will take place on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, where James and crew could close out the series.

James' career is winding down and his championship window is closing. His season was nearly cut short when he injured his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James knows the way to the NBA Finals is wide open. The LA Lakers have as good a chance as any team to come out as champions.

If the Lakers eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, "King James" will be one step closer to title No. 5.

Also read: What did LeBron James say to Dillon Brooks?

Poll : 0 votes