What did LeBron James say to Dillon Brooks?

Dillon Brooks had a lot to say about LeBron James before and during the Memphis Grizzlies' first round matchup against the LA Lakers. Brooks has drawn the ire of many NBA fans with his trash talk, but it doesn't seem to be bothering "The King."

Before Game 3 on Saturday, Brooks and James had a little chatter with both players laughing and exchanging possible pleasantries. So, what did the four-time champ tell Brooks?

Brooks revealed to reporters (h/t Geoff Calkins of The Daily Memphian) what he discussed with James.

"He told me his birthday," Brooks said.

Dillon Brook's statement should be taken with a grain of salt, as LeBron James' birthday was four months ago. Brooks was unlikely to have been invited, and it made no sense for James to bring up his birthday. Nevertheless, the trash talk from the Memphis Grizzlies is not looking good.

After the Grizzlies' win in Game 2, Brooks "poked the bear" during his postgame interview. He took a shot at James and told reporters that he doesn't respect the four-time MVP.

"I don't care; he's old," Brooks said. "I was waiting for him to do that. I'm expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do — defense and taking on any challenge that's on the board."

Grizzlies trail against LeBron James and LA Lakers

LeBron James (second left) and Dillon Brooks

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies have work to do. LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies after Brooks "poke the bear."

Brooks was ejected in Game 3 after hitting James in the groin area. The Lakers came out firing in Game 3 and clamped the Grizzlies defensively. Things were different in Game 4, but the Lakers survived in overtime to get a 117-111 win.

The Grizzlies are now on the bring of elimination heading into Game 5 at home on Wednesday. Morant and Brooks declined to participate in interviews after Game 4. Brooks even blamed the media and fans for portraying him as a villain, even though he was the one who talked trash at James.

It will be interesting to see if Memphis can bounce back and force a Game 6 against the Lakers. If that doesn't happen, it will be another disappointing playoff exit for them. Brooks will be further scrutinized heading into free agency, with ESPN's Tim McMahon reporting that the Grizzlies could move on from him this summer.

