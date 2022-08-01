"This motherf**ker don't know how to stop coming at you" - Vernon Maxwell on what it felt like playing against Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan is regarded as one of the best players to step foot on a basketball court. He represented the Chicago Bulls and dominated the '90s by winning 6 championships. His athleticism and ability to drain mid-rangers made him one of the most feared opponents in the league.

On his way to the pinnacle of basketball greatness, Michael Jordan faced many great opponents. One among them was Houston Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell. "Mad Max" recently appeared on the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas Show."

"Man when you look at that sh*t, when they bring out the schedule in the summer time, when they put them goddman schedules out, you look and you put that damn mark on Chicago and the night before, you as me, it's sleepless nights man, that s**t be rough," Maxwell said.

Maxwell was an integral part of the Houston Rockets team that won two consecutive NBA championships in 1994 and 1995. He was a tough player who failed to back down against any opponent. For him to speak so highly about MJ is a testament to the fear the six-time champ instilled in his opponents.

"I mean think about the s**t what you got to do tomorrow and you dont wanna get embarrassed and you know this mo***r don't know how to stop coming at you, just like you, just keep coming and coming, keep that damn foot on your throat man and he just keep coming man."

Maxwell continued explaining the difficulty of defending Jordan, recollecting upon the tactics he used to stop him:

"I mean you just have to do try and do some s*t to him that nobody else ever did to try to get him off his square, but you know, you cant touch him, man so I just tried to do s**t that nobody else would do to him, but Mike is Mike man, the best player ever man I ever played because I never thought I'd see nothing like that man."

Michael Jordan was an icon in the sport of basketball. He brought a style of play that no one had ever seen before. His ability to get past defenders and make timely plays against some of the best in the league made him special.

Maxwell is one of the many players that have been a victim of Jordan's on-court dominance. Throughout his NBA career, "His Airness" had his moment over nearly every player that played against him. That constant triumph is why he is considered one of the greatest to play.

NBA @NBA



On this date 31 years ago, Michael Jordan's jumper advanced the THE SHOT.On this date 31 years ago, Michael Jordan's jumper advanced the @chicagobulls in the 1989 NBA Playoffs! THE SHOT. On this date 31 years ago, Michael Jordan's jumper advanced the @chicagobulls in the 1989 NBA Playoffs! https://t.co/iL8Ojjm41C

Vernon Maxwell shares his trash talk story about Michael Jordan

NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race

Vernon Maxwell was one of the most fearless players in the league. He had a reputation for going up against fans and even teammates sometimes when needed. The two-time NBA champion had some exciting matchups with Michael Jordan.

2-ONE @TKOBOXING @VernonMaxwell11 Did you know that the Houston Rockets were 5-1 vs the Chicago Bulls during their first 3-peat and here is a big reason why. Listen as Mad Max talks about what he used to say to Michael Jordan before they would play. #thelastdance Did you know that the Houston Rockets were 5-1 vs the Chicago Bulls during their first 3-peat and here is a big reason why. Listen as Mad Max talks about what he used to say to Michael Jordan before they would play. #thelastdance @VernonMaxwell11 https://t.co/HYlKiu7KE4

Being a guard, Maxwell was frequently given the duty of guarding Michael Jordan. MJ was also one of the best trash talkers in the league. However, when he was up against Maxwell, Jordan never really said much. Although "Mad Max" tried getting into Jordan's head, it never worked out well for him. Speaking about the same, he said:

"He really wouldn't say much to me, I was trying to get him rattled and say s**t to him, I was like,"Damn, mo*********r, you ain't gonna say nothing," you know, but when me and Mike we used to play against each other, he used to post me up all the time.

Maxwell continued by explaining how Jordan took advantage of him:

"Cause I was like 6.4 and s**t, and I was like the heaviest I ever been in my life I was like 190 pounds, he was goddamn 6.6, 218 and he used to post me up all the time and when he figured out that turn around s**t and he used to f**k me up with that, I don't know man I don't wanna talk about this mo***r no more really man."

Vernon Maxwell @VernonMaxwell11 My thoughts on playing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls My thoughts on playing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls https://t.co/C2IpfBsnxZ

Michael Jordan never backed down from any of his opponents, regardless of their size. His competitive nature is what helped him become an all-time great. Not many can say that they bested MJ. He would never let anyone have the last laugh over him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far