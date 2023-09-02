“This ni**a DG all joggin’ and s**t”: LeBron James once emulated ‘Michael Jordan being a terror in practice energy’ with Danny Green 

The difference between Michael Jordan's and LeBron James' leadership styles is well-documented. Jordan got the best out of his teammates by calling them out, while James has always had a more passive approach.

However, during the 2019-20 NBA season, when James teamed with Danny Green for the second time in his career, he mimicked Jordan's aggressive persona when he felt the Green was not going all out in a tight game. James lashed at the former San Antonio Spurs' guard as the team huddled up after a botched possession.

"This ni**a DG all joggin' and shit," said LeBron. "Want me to get you a f**king layup?"

The reaction from LeBron James' other teammates alarmed, while Quin Cook couldn't hold his laugh. Interestingly, the Lakers lost 114-100, and Danny Green had a night to forget. He scored eight points while shooting a measly 8-of-10, including 2-of-8 from 3-point range.

James, meanwhile, had 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 11-of-20 shooting. The loss was more disappointing, considering the Lakers lost despite holding a 10-point lead in the first quarter. They had 17 turnovers during that game, which was critical to the eventual result.

LeBron James has been successful despite contrasting leadership style of his idol Michael Jordan

One of the popular arguments concerning the GOAT debate made by Michael Jordan fans is that he was more feared than LeBron James. Some even think that LeBron is soft because he prefers backing his teammates to get the best out of them instead of being a terror in practice like Jordan or even Kobe Bryant.

However, looking at how James' career has played out, there's nothing wrong with his leadership style. He has shown his aggressive side, like the Danny Green incident from 2019 or 2022 when he lashed out at his teammates for not grabbing a rebound.

Though that's always been unlike James, and just the human side of things getting the best of him. Majority of his teammates, especially the young players, have excelled under his guidance. His willingness to share his knowledge of the game and his ability to give them confidence by trusting them to play their game makes him a great leader.

LeBron James has gotten several of his teammates paid after their stints under his leadership. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are among the most recent examples. James has vocally praised them and trusted them on the court.

The result? After only two seasons in the league, Reaves signed a four-year $56 million contract this offseason. Meanwhile, Hachimura earned a three-year $51 million deal.

