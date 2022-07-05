“This is the single most egregious overpay in NBA history” - Nick Wright says it’s unfathomable that the Minnesota Timberwolves would give up 5 players and 5 picks for 3x All-Star, expresses concern over the fit

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves shocked basketball observers with their massive trade involving Rudy Gobert last week. While it wasn't much of a surprise to see Utah deal Gobert, the cost of the trade package still stunned.

Minnesota gave up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. That's five draft selections and five players for Gobert. While the number of players acquired was remarkable, the additional draft pick compenstation also wowed.

On "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright said that the trade was incredibly one-sided:

“This is the single most egregious overpay in NBA history.”

Rudy Gobert on his way to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going all in with their acquisition of Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota was one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises last year. A young team on the rise, the Timberwolves reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Minnesota hired Denver Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly to be the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations in May.

In his first offseason with his new team, Connelly was aggressive in taking the next leap forward with the acquisition of Gobert.

One of the league's top defensive centers, Gobert should slot in alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns to give Minnesota a dangerous combination down low.

With rising star Anthony Edwards continuing to develop, the Timberwolves are investing in the idea that they can take off with the addition of Gobert.

For the Jazz, it had become obvious that the team needed to go in another direction.

The Jazz have been one of the league's best teams recently, but they never put together a roster that could contend for a championship. Utah had reached the playoffs for six straight seasons but never got past the Western Conference semifinals (three times). Plus, there was tension between Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell.

With this move, the team signaled its choice to build around Mitchell.

Gobert has been the Defensive Player of the Year three times and made the All-Defensive team six times in his nine seasons. Gobert averaged 15.6 points, an NBA-best 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.

Towns is a three-time All-Star who was the first pick in the 2015 draft.

