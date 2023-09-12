This stunning Michael Jordan fact linking Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings will make you feel old

Michael Jordan is recognized as one of the greatest players of all time in NBA history, especially considering how quickly he made his presence known in his rookie season.

However, an interesting fact is linked to Jordan's draft date with an important historical moment that happened in Japan.

During the 1984 NBA draft, Michael Jordan was selected third overall by the Chicago Bulls. He was drafted after Hakeem Olajuwon (First pick, Houston Rockets) and Sam Bowie (Second pick, Portland Trail Blazers) were selected ahead of him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking back now, approximately 14,329 days ago was Jordan's draft date when it happened on June 19, 1984.

Meanwhile, the Nagasaki-Hiroshima bombings happened 28,526 days, on August 6, 1945. Linked together, they are approximately 14,197 days apart from each other.

Both had their own historical significance when taken into their respective contexts with 39 years apart.

Michael Jordan wasn't exactly the Chicago Bulls preferred choice in the 1984 NBA draft

During Jordan's draft day, the former Chicago Bulls general manager and the team organization weren't exactly high on selecting him at the time, as per Fadeaway World's Aaditya Krishnamurthy.

"We wish Jordan were 7-feet, but he isn't," Thorn said. "There just wasn't a center available. What can you do? Jordan isn't going to turn this franchise around. I wouldn't ask him to. He's a very good offensive player, but not an overpowering offensive player."

This was due to the fact that the league at the time was still in the era of elite centers being at the top of the game. That's not to say that NBA centers have fallen off since then as there were and still remain a number of elite big men. It just so happened that shooting guards started to dominate as well with the arrival of Jordan.

According to TheSportsRush's Nithin Joseph, the 14-time All-Star didn't have a preferred team to be selected by, even if he was born in New York City, New York.

"Not really," Jordan said. "At that time, I just wanted to be drafted. I don't think New York was in the picture. I don't think they had a pick that year. But at that time, you just want to get in the league. I didn't watch much pro basketball until I got into college, so I just wanted to play in the NBA."

Looking back now, one can say that Michael Jordan being selected by the Chicago Bulls organization was a pivotal moment in the history of the organization. It was a move that led to them being a household name in the NBA.