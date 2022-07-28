“Those 2 guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game” - Charles Barkley puts Steph Curry on the same table as Isiah Thomas, says they’re the best little point guards to play the game

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. He has separated himself from the rest of the pack with his incredible shooting touch and the numerous records he's achieved.

With two MVP awards and four championships, Curry has achieved more than many other players in the league's history. His greatness earned him the respect of Charles Barkley, who recently compared him to Destroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas.

“I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” Barkley said. “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.”

This is high praise considering how incredible Barkley was during his NBA career. He knows basketball and knows how hard it is to get to the biggest stage. Unlike Curry, however, Barkley hasn't won a championship ring.

Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas are the best point guards of all time

Steph Curry gets a lot of credit for drastically changing basketball. His shooting skills have made him one of the toughest players to guard, but he's also changed the way everyone else plays the game.

Currently, basketball is all about 3-pointers. Every team is looking for 3-point specialists and additional spacing, and players who cannot shoot are generally considered a liability.

Steph Curry's career 3-point average is 42.8%, which ranks him 12th on the all-time list of the best shooters. Furthermore, the Warriors point guard is ranked first in 3-pointers made with 3117 and has a lead of more than 600 3-pointers over the next active player on the list, James Harden.

Isiah Thomas, on the other hand, wasn't a great shooter, but he was one of the greatest playermakers of all time. Standing at only 6-foot-1, Thomas was a very tough player who was the centerpiece of the Bad Boys Pistons.

The Pistons gave everyone a lot of trouble, even the great Michael Jordan. Their style of play was very physical, yet Isiah Thomas had no problems adapting to it.

During his 13-year NBA career, Thomas averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He won two championships and was named the Finals MVP in 1990.

Curry's career is not over yet

Steph Curry is generally considered one of the greatest players in the league's history. But it is important to note that his career is not over yet. Curry is 34 and has a few more years left in his tank.

Considering that the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the league, he might win another championship or two before he retires. This may take a while, however, since the point guard can easily adapt his game to avoid injuries.

Steph Curry finally won the Finals MVP award in 2022, adding to his already-impressive resume. The four championship rings that he's won rank him way ahead of many other NBA legends.

