NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Oklahoma City Thunder's win over Utah Jazz
The Oklahoma City Thunder had an easy victory over the Utah Jazz in a reprise of last year's playoffs. Back then, the Jazz had beaten the Thunder to reach the Western Conference semis.
The Thunder raced off to an early lead and never looked back. They were up by 8 after the first quarter itself, and took a 24 point lead into the fourth quarter in what looked like an easy victory.
Paul George had a super efficient night for the Thunder, shooting lights out. He had 31 points on just 10 shots. Russell Westbrook had another triple-double despite not having a great night; he shot 4-18 from the field and 0-5 from the 3PT line.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring. He had 19 points for the game but did not shoot the ball well, going 6-15 from the field.
The Thunder are now the top ranked team in the West with a 17-8 record. The Jazz, on the other hand, are having a messy season and are now ranked 13th in the West.
Here are the top 3 takeaways from the game:
#3 All-round contribution for the Thunder
The Thunder had good contributions from all their major players. Paul George led the team in scoring, while Westbrook had a triple double.
Steven Adams was once again a dominating factor in the post for the Thunder. He amassed 22 points to go along with 7 boards, and continuously troubled the Jazz from inside.
Dennis Schroder is having a fantastic season, and he had another great game yesterday. Schroder scored 23 points coming off the bench for the Thunder to go along with his 6 assists. He has settled in nicely with the Thunder unit and has proved to be a great addition so far.