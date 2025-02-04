The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA so far this season. After trading away Karl-Anthony Towns away to the New York Knicks, the team's offense and defense has taken a hit, despite a career year from All-Star Anthony Edwards.

As the Thursday trade deadline approaches, the Timberwolves are under pressure to make a move to improve their roster before making their playoff push.

The Minnesota Timberwolves(27-23) currently hold the seventh spot in the Western Conference, making them the first team in the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. However, they are only one and a half game in front of the 11th place Golden State Warriors and the same distance behind the sixth place LA Clippers because the West has been so competitive this season.

The talent on the Timberwolves' roster is undeniable, but their questionable fit together has contributed to their struggles. Specifically, the addition of Julius Randle has negatively affected a lot of the lineups that were successful for the team last season. For example, Minnesota's starting five last season had a net rating of 7.9. This year's starting five has a 0.3 net rating so far.

One of the biggest reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled so far this season has been Julius Randle's fit into the team's offensive and defensive system. Karl-Anthony Towns, the player Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were traded for this offseason, was a comfortable fit on the team. Randle has averaged less points, rebounds and blocks than Towns did last year.

Randle's $33,073,920 contract isn't the easiest to move, but is an essential part of any trade that brings in a co-star to play alongside All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Which teams could the Minnesota Timberwolves make deals with at the trade deadline?

Minnesota is expected to be involved in trade talks as the deadline approaches, especially after the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade rocked the NBA world. There are a few players on the roster who the Timberwolves would be very unlikely to move, but here's a look at two deals that could help Minnesota climb out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Atlanta Hawks receive: F Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: F DeAndre Hunter, F Larry Nance Jr.

The Atlanta Hawks are at a pivotal point in their season, losing rising star Jalen Johnson to season-ending surgery as they fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Julius Randle has a $31 million player option next season, but is an expiring contract if he doesn't pick it up, giving the Hawks financial freedom.

Hunter brings Minnesota some much needed shooting off the bench while also opening up a spot in their starting lineup for Naz Reid, who is a much better fit amongst Minnesota's best lineups than Randle so far this season.

While the Hawks could be hesitant to move on from Hunter now that he is having a career-best year as a scorer, moving on from him helps to clear up some of the log jam amongst the Hawks' wings. His absence opens up more opportunity for Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher to play more minutes as Atlanta tries to figure out how to move forward.

Another trade partner that could take advantage of Randle's expiring contract is the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards receive: F Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: F Kyle Kuzma, F Saddiq Bey

Kuzma has expressed interest in joining a contender via trade this season and could provide them with a scoring boost if he's willing to accept a smaller role. The former NBA champion has averaged more than 15 points per game in each of his four seasons in Washington and gives Minnesota another ball handler who can create his own shot.

Saddiq Bey tore his ACL in 2023 and could return for a potential postseason run for Minnesota, adding a competent shooter alongside the rest of their bench rotation. He is also the owner of one of the more tradeable contracts in the NBA should the Timberwolves decide to move him later on.

Randle doesn't give much to a rebuilding Wizards team in the long term, but if he declines his player option in favor of testing the free agency market, he grants Washington financial freedom moving forward.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a player in a bigger move at this year's trade deadline, moving on from Julius Randle in favor of players that better fit their system as they look to have a strong second half of the season.

