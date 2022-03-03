“To get booed by your own fans like it’s very distasteful and disgraceful” - Draymond Green says he was shocked to see the LA Lakers fans boo their team

The LA Lakers have been in a glaring spotlight all season. They've seen a season that began with championship aspirations instead turn into a nightmare.

Many wonder if Los Angeles (27-34) has enough time to turn things around.

Although superstar LeBron James has impressed, the team has failed to do so. The Lakers have been 6-15 since Jan. 9, and fans have voiced their displeasure. Fans booed during Sunday's 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks was their third straight loss, all at home and all since the All-Star break.

On Wednesday on "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors veteran forward expressed his shock at what was happening.

"I thought that was insane, to be quite honest," Green said. "From an organization that has so much success, to start booing when things aren't going right ... like, that's kind of whack to me. And then everyone gets upset if a player comes out and say, 'Oh well, forget them fans or like they not with us anyways.'"

Tensions were clearly running high involving the Lakers players and their fans throughout the disappointing performance against the Pelicans. There was even a video showing James having a "heated" conversation with a courtside fan.

Green said he was shocked to see the Lakers' home fans booing the team.

"To get booed by your own fans, like, it's very distasteful and disgraceful, and I was shocked to see that," Green said.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continuing to struggle

Enter caption LA Lakers forward LeBron James

It's been a brutal season for LeBron James and the LA Lakers. After coming into the year with lofty expectations, the team has never generated any positive momentum in the Western Conference. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers (27-34) remained in ninth place in the West.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron is confident that the Lakers still have a chance LeBron is confident that the Lakers still have a chance 😤 https://t.co/kVYsjm3qEJ

The Lakers haven't won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak ended on Jan. 7, and things aren't going to get any easier.

With fellow superstar Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Lakers will find themselves shorthanded. The team also has one of the NBA's toughest remaining schedules. That will present another daunting challenge for the Lakers to try to climb the standings.

The team next faces the LA Clippers on Thursday night before welcoming the Golden State Warriors for a tough upcoming matchup on Saturday.

ng matchup on Saturday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein