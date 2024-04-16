“TODAY A MF STAR WAS BORN”: Dwight Howard’s ex Te'a Cooper elated to celebrate 27th birthday

Former NBA star Dwight Howard's ex-wife Te'a Cooper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her excitement for her 27th birthday on April 16. The former WNBA guard posted a video of herself as she called herself a star on the occasion of her birthday.

"It’s my birthday 🎂 TODAY A MF STAR WAS BORN THE TE’A COOPER," Cooper captioned.

Te'a Cooper is currently a free agent in the WNBA and has played two seasons (2020-21) as a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. She averaged 7.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.0 assists in her rookie season and 9.1 points and 1.4 assists in the 2021 season. Cooper has played a total of 51 games in her basketball career in the WNBA and has started in 16 of them.

Cooper is also a businesswoman and is the founder of Hollywood Luxury Hair. She is also an ambassador to Fashion Nova. Moreover, with 2.2 million followers on Instagram, Cooper uses her page to post personal pictures and clips and also promote the various business ventures she has invested in.

Te'a Cooper got engaged to Dwight Howard in 2019 and got married in a secret marriage ceremony. However, their relationship didn't last long and they parted ways in 2021 after just one year of marriage.

Will Dwight Howard play in the NBA again?

Unable to sign with an NBA team after playing his last game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, Dwight Howard still appears to be fit and in shape to play if he does return to the league at 38 years old.

While his offense has deteriorated over the years, Howard's physicality makes him a rebounding presence which could be useful to teams. The question remains if franchises would take on the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year considering his age and the controversies he was recently involved in.

The former NBA Champion had a reduced role with the Lakers in his last 60 games in the league, averaging just 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. After a brief stint with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan in 2022-23, Dwight Howard has recently signed with Mets de Guaynabo, a Puerto Rican professional basketball team.

Franchises in dire need of veteran experience may show interest in exploring an opportunity with Howard to get him back to the NBA, however, only time will tell if he can indeed make a comeback to the league.

