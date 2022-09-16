"Today's record-breaking result solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T" - Michael Jordan-worn jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sets record for highest auctioned sporting memorabilia

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals has set the record for the highest auctioned sporting memorabilia. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won their sixth championship in 1998. Jordan's final season in Chicago has been called "The Last Dance."

The jersey was auctioned by Sotheby's, with the winning bid at $10.1 million. According to Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's vice president and head of streetwear and modern collectables, the record-breaking auction has solidified Jordan's GOAT status.

Wachter believes that Jordan's popularity has not wavered even though he's been retired since 2001, per Fox Business.

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement," Wachter said. "From not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history.

"Yet again, today's record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT. Proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

The previous record for the highest auctioned sporting memorabilia was a jersey worn by Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup. The jersey was sold for $9.28 million earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the record for any sports collectible is held by a New York Yankees legend. Mickey Mantle's 1952 Topps card was sold for $12.6 million last month. Michael Jordan's jersey was only the second sports collectible to reach eight figures.

As for NBA jerseys, the previous record for a sports memorabilia was $3.69 million set in May 2021. It was a jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant during his rookie season. The memorabilia was reportedly purchased by billionaire entrepreneur Robert Duggan.

Jordan's memorabilia has gone up in value over the years. The most valuable Jordan card is worth $2.7 million, per ESPN. The most expensive Jordan-worn shoes were sold for $1.472 million. Meanwhile, the UNC jersey used during his 1982-83 season in Durham sold for $1.38 million last year.

Michael Jordan will help nearly half a million Black and Hispanic students learn to manage their finances. He will do this in partnership with non-profit organization Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF). Jordan Brand has granted a donation that will benefit an estimated 498,000 students from 639 high schools.

These students are from across the United States. The schools are located in cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Greensboro and Charlotte. Students from low-income families are also eligible to access financial courses offered by NGPF.

Next Gen Personal Finance @NextGenPF The grant announced this morning from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand will increase access to financial education within six school districts serving majority Black and Hispanic students. Learn more: ngpf.org/blog/advocacy/… The grant announced this morning from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand will increase access to financial education within six school districts serving majority Black and Hispanic students. Learn more: ngpf.org/blog/advocacy/… https://t.co/SO0YEbp8oj

NGPF co-founder Tim Ranzetta was very thankful for Jordan's donation. The grant was part of the Jordan Brand's 10-year, $100 million program called the Black Community Commitment.

"We are amazed by the generosity of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand," Ranzetta said. "Which will increase access to this essential course and build financial capability for the next generation."

