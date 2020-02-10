Tokyo 2020: 12 qualifying nations in women's basketball decided

FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020

The FIBA Olympic Basketball Women’s Qualifying Tournament concluded on Sunday with all 12 entrants now confirmed. Host nations Japan qualify automatically with the USA earning their spot as champions of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018. The full list of qualified teams proceeding to the finals at Tokyo 2020 is now confirmed as:

Australia | Belgium | Canada | China | France |Japan (hosts)

Korea | Nigeria | Puerto Rico | Serbia | Spain | USA

The qualification rounds were held from February 6th to 9th and split into 4 groups in round robin format. Ostend in Belgium, and Boruges in France hosted 2 of the groups between them with the remaining 2 were held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ostend Tournament, Group A

Leaders Canada made a clean sweep of the tournament with 3 wins from 3. Their closest encounter was with host nations Japan on Game day 3 which ended 70-68. Belgium secure the second qualification spot by finishing runners up to the Canadians and will make their maiden appearance at Tokyo 2020.

Japan finished 3rd, claiming only 1 win from 3, but qualify for the finals automatically as host nations. Sweden finish last after failing to claim a single victory at the tournament.

Bourges Tournament, Group B

In similar fashion to the Canadians, France topped the group by winning all of their matches riding on home advantage. Australia also put out an impressive performance, losing only to group winners France. They also tallied an outstanding 100 points against 3rd placed Puerto Rico.

Despite only securing 1 win from 3 matches, Puerto Rica finish 3rd and qualify for the finals at Tokyo 2020. Along with Belgium they too will be making their first appearance at the Olympics. Brazil failed to win a match at the tournament and finish bottom of the group.

Belgrade Tournament, Group A

The USA made short work of their Group A opponents and topped the table with 3 wins from 3, despite qualification already being secured through their 2018 World Cup win. Serbia finish 2nd after beating both Nigeria and Mozambique. Home advantage was not enough to get them past the behemoth that is the USA.

Nigeria finish 3rd and qualify for Tokyo 2020 after picking up a single win against 4th place Mozambique, who failed to win a single match and suffered a humiliating 124-49 defeat at the hands of the USA.

Belgrade Tournament, Group B

China led the pack in Group B and finish undefeated. Their closest encounter was a 82-79 win over Great Britain, a result that eliminated the losers from qualification. Spain claim 2nd spot, faltering only to overall leaders China, and will proceed to the finals at Tokyo 2020.

Korea secure their place in Japan by claiming a single, yet sufficient, victory over last place Great Britain.

The final tournament in Tokyo will consist of 3 groups of 4 teams. They will play each other once with the 1st and 2nd teams, along with the best 2 3rd placed teams, proceeding to the knock-out phase.