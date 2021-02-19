Top 10 active NBA players with most All-Star appearances

The starters for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game were announced last night, and despite the discomfort from some players regarding the upcoming All-Star Game, it was a big night. While many young players might be looking at their first-ever selection into the ASG, some veterans are in front of record-breaking selections. In this report, we will give you the 10 active players with the most NBA All-Star appearances.

10 active NBA players with the most All-Star selections

An All-Star game selection is a prestigious honor for an NBA player, even though an appearance in the All-NBA teams easily trumps an All-Star appearance. Among current superstars, we have some of the greatest players in the game, so it is natural for them to achieve a good number of ASG picks.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 active NBA players with the most All-Star choices.

#10 Stephen Curry - 7 NBA All-Star Games

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry will be an NBA All-Star in 2021 and a starter for the Western Conference. In his previous 11 NBA seasons, Curry had made the All-Star team six times.

The number seems small for a two-time MVP, but Curry really blossomed after the first three years of his NBA career, when injuries allowed him to perform.

Advertisement

He was snubbed in the 2012-13 NBA campaign, but Curry made it six consecutive years from 2014 to 2019 before injuries kept him out of the great 2020 All-Star game.

In 2021, he will play in his seventh All-Star game in the last eight campaigns.

#9 Anthony Davis - 7 NBA All-Star Games

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has been in the NBA since the 2012-13 NBA season and has made the All-Star team seven times in eight seasons. AD was the first pick of the 2012 NBA Draft and he was expected to make an impact in the NBA.

Advertisement

He only missed the All-Star game in his rookie season, but has been a regular name in the prestigious game ever since and won the ASG MVP in 2017. Davis also earned four All-NBA selections and is an established superstar in the game.

#8 LaMarcus Aldridge - 7 NBA All-Star Games

LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs defends as Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball.

In his first 14 NBA seasons, LaMarcus Aldridge earned seven ASG selections. LA entered the NBA back in 2006 with the Portland Trail Blazers and attended his first All-Star game in 2012.

Then, he earned six All-Star selections in the following seven years. Aldridge is one of the most decorated active players in regards to the All-Star Game and was a starter only in 2015.

#7 Dwight Howard - 8 NBA All-Star Games

Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

Dwight Howard has one of the greatest resumes among active NBA players. In addition to his three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and eight All-NBA selections, Howard has been an All-Star on eight occasions and started six times.

The big man only put up good numbers in one ASG appearance, back in 2007 when he scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Regardless, he was always an entertaining figure in his days as an All-Star and a bright spot on the All-Star weekend, when he even won a Dunk Contest in 2008.

#6 James Harden - 8 NBA All-Star Games

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden will be an All-Star from the Eastern Conference for the first time in his NBA career, and his eight All-Star appearances will undoubtedly grow to nine this season.

The 2017-18 MVP winner is still a superstar in today's NBA and should represent the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming ASG. In his eight years with the Houston Rockets between 2012 and 2020, Harden went to every All-Star game and was a starter six times.

#5 Russell Westbrook - 9 NBA All-Star Games

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards.

Another former MVP, Russell Westbrook, has been tremendous in various All-Star games and he has even earned MVP of the game twice out of his nine appearances.

Westbrook won the All-Star game MVP consecutively in 2015 and 2016, after scoring 31 and 41 points respectively. He has started in two All-Star games.

#4 Chris Paul - 10 NBA All-Star Games

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks.

Chris Paul has been an NBA superstar for a long period and he should have earned another spot as an NBA All-Star in 2021, though it will likely be as a reserve voted by the coaches.

CP3 has earned 10 All-Star appearances and could join the likes of Bob Pettit, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley with an 11th selection. Paul was named MVP of the 2013 All-Star Game after putting up 20 points and 15 assists.

#3 Carmelo Anthony - 10 NBA All-Star Games

Advertisement

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Carmelo Anthony has been selected to 10 All-Star teams in his NBA career and while he is still respected around the league, that number is unlikely to grow in the coming years.

Still, Anthony was an All-Star for eight consecutive years from 2009 to 2017, and had played in two All-Star games before. Carmelo never won the ASG MVP award, but he did have a 30-point performance back in 2014.

#2 Kevin Durant - 11 NBA All-Star Games

2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Kevin Durant will surely be a starter for the Eastern Conference in the 2021 All-Star Game. He is simply the best player in that conference (and the best on the planet to some) and his spot is safe among starters.

Advertisement

Durant had already earned 10 selections (consecutively from 2010 to 2019) and he has also won two All-Star Game MVP awards, back in 2012 and 2019, while playing for the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, respectively.

With his 11th NBA All-Star selection, Durant now has 11 in the last 11 seasons he has played.

#1 LeBron James - 17 NBA All-Star Games

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James is still the greatest player in the NBA at 36 years of age and in his 18th campaign in the league. He is breaking records left and right in these days, and another spot as a starter in the All-Star Game extended his record for most starts with 17.

Though he has shown displeasure with the NBA's decision to host the game, James was named as a starter last night and will appear in his 17th All-Star Game in a row, which moves him closer to Kobe Bryant's record of 18.

Advertisement

Moreover, 'The King' has won three ASG MVP awards. Another All-Star MVP would tie him with Bryant and Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

Also read: How are NBA All-Star starters selected?