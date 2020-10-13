Scoring is surely the most important stat in basketball, and doing it consistently in the NBA is huge for a player's resume. In this article, we will take a look at the top ten active NBA players with the most career points.

Top 10 active NBA players with the most career points

Career points scored by a player are only accounted for by their regular-season tallies; the points scored in the NBA Playoffs are grouped separately in a player's career total. For example, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most points scored in NBA history (38,387) is only for his tally in the regular season.

Surely, this ranking is not about the ten active players with the most points per game average in the NBA. That list would look very different because there are players that have come into the NBA five years ago and are averaging more points than many veterans we will find in our list.

Here, we will have a look at the ten active players with the most points scored in the NBA regular season.

_________________________________________________________________

#10 DeMar DeRozan - 16,435 points (101st in NBA history)

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs

Having played 11 seasons in the NBA and starting 808 times in 820 games, DeMar DeRozan ranks tenth among active NBA players in the category of total points scored.

With a career-high of 2,020 points scored in a single NBA season, DeRozan also has seven consecutive campaigns in which he averaged at least 20 points per game and scored at least 1,200 points.

The only season in which he averaged less than 16 points per game and scored less than 1,000 points was in his rookie year.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 PTS on 11-15 shooting (73%) Monday night, his eighth straight game with more than 20 points and a field-goal percentage of 50% or higher. That's the longest such streak for any @spurs player since San Antonio joined the @NBA in 1976-77. pic.twitter.com/RcYvMNciGt — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 7, 2020

_________________________________________________________________

#9 Dwight Howard - 18,631 points (66th in NBA history)

Dwight Howard during his days with the Orlando Magic

Though he is now reduced to being a role player for the almighty LA Lakers, Dwight Howard will surely be a member of The Basketball Hall of Fame after he retires from the NBA.

Dwight Howard is returning to the NBA dunk contest.



More on who might join him: https://t.co/1EtRW5JmEJ pic.twitter.com/dnZ2Jv0Yx7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 6, 2020

During his fabulous NBA career (which many expected to be even better), Howard has been renowned for his defensive prowess, but he has also been able to score 18,631 points in the NBA while averaging 16.7 points per game.

His best season in terms of points scored was in the 2010-11 campaign when he accounted for 1,784 points for the Orlando Magic. During that season, Howard won his third-straight NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and finished second in the NBA MVP race behind Chicago Bulls' point guard Derrick Rose.