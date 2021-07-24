Top 10 active NBA Players most likely to get a Hall Of Fame nomination

The current talent pool in the NBA is frightening, and if the 2021 NBA Playoffs taught us anything, it is that the next generation has plenty of greatness to show in the upcoming decade.

In the modern game, we've witnessed some of the greatest players in NBA history and some have achieved unique all-time feats. We saw Russell Westbrook average a Triple-Double for an entire season on multiple occasions, Stephen Curry making more than 400 three-pointers in a season and LeBron James leading an NBA Finals series on every statistic.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to just their second championship in franchise history with some legendary performances in the 2021 NBA Finals.

10 active NBA Players who will surely be inducted into the Hall Of Fame

There's been a lot of talk about the Greek superstar's resume in the NBA at age 26. Many were quick to point out that he already has the body of work of a Hall-of-Famer.

In this article, we will give you the 10 active players who will surely enter the Nismith Memorial Hall of Fame when available.

A player must be fully retired for four full seasons before being eligible for Enshrinement (according to the Hoop Hall website), and most deserve a first-ballot induction.

Without further ado, let us start.

#10 Anthony Davis

Davis was unique for the 2020 LA Lakers.

Anthony Davis is definitely a future Hall-of-Famer. His resume is already rich on an individual and collective level for him to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial when eligible.

Davis has been in the NBA since the 2012-13 season and had an immediate impact, though Damian Lillard beat him to the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Throughout his career, Davis has one NBA championship with the LA Lakers and has been selected to the All-Star Game eight times. He also made it to the All-NBA on four occasions and the All-Defensive team four times in nine years in the league.

He has career averages of 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game with a 51/31/79 shooting split in the regular season.

#9 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though his participation in today's NBA has been reduced to a secondary role, Carmelo Anthony will surely be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame at the first chance he appears on the HOF ballot.

Anthony, who entered the NBA after winning the 2003 NCAA championship with Syracuse as a freshman, has been an All-Star 10 times and appeared on the All-NBA squad six times.

He has not won an NBA championship, but Anthony's individual display of greatness has been on show numerous times throughout his NBA career. Anthony won one scoring title and could've arguably been the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year over LeBron James.

