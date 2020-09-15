When the 3-point line was first introduced, only 3.1% of the total shot attempts were made from beyond the arc. In today's era, we cannot imagine a team winning a game without scoring from downtown. The significance of this shot was proved beyond any doubt when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson won the NBA championship in 2015 with 3-pointers as their main weapon. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 best 3-point shooters in the history of the league.

Top 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history:

#10. Peja Stojakovic (40.1%)

Sacramento Kings v Seattle Sonics

Peja Stojakovic is the only non-American player to feature on this list. He's made 1760 three-pointers in his career at an impressive rate of 40.1%. He won the NBA 3-point contest twice and was a key part of the Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s. He was also a 3-time All-Star and won the NBA Championship in 2011.

#9. JJ Redick (41.6%)

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

JJ Redick is the perfect modern NBA 3-point shooter. He's scored over 4500 points with just 3s and is among the best active shooters in the league. He blossomed from a good to a great shooter under Doc Rivers while playing for the LA Clippers from 2013-2017, and is currently a key part of the New Orleans Pelicans roster.

#8. Larry Bird (37.6%)

2019 NBA Draft Combine - Day 1

Even if Larry Bird's 3-point percentage doesn't stand out among the rest, he was among the best shooters in the league when it came to clutch game-winning shots. He won the first-ever 3-point contest and made a name for himself with his ability to shoot highly contested, off-balance 3s. The 3-time NBA champion is regarded as one of the best NBA players of all time.

#7. Klay Thompson (41.9%)

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Klay Thompson, along with his teammate Steph Curry, revolutionized the 3-point shot in modern-day NBA. He is the perfect 3&D player and has the ability to take over games during crucial moments. He holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a regular-season game (14) and played a significant role in the Golden State Warriors' 3 championship runs in the 2010s.

#6. Steve Nash (42.8%)

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 5

Along with being one of the greatest playmakers of all time, Steve Nash was also known for his shooting from beyond the arc. The 2-time MVP shot an impressive 42.8% from downtown and has made over 1600 3s in his career. The Phoenix Suns' legend is currently working as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

#5. Steve Kerr (45.4%)

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Steve Kerr holds the record for having the best 3-point shooting percentage in NBA history. As a role player who could knock down shots, Kerr was a key part of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 90s. He is well remembered among the fans for hitting the game-winning shot in the 1997 NBA Finals, and is currently serving as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

#4. Kyle Korver (42.9%)

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

Even in year 17, Kyle Korver has been among the most consistent 3-point shooters in the league. Korver has hit 2,450 3s and has the 6th best 3-point shooting percentage in NBA. In spite of playing limited minutes, he has been a threat to the opponent defense because of his shooting abilities. Aged 39, Korver is currently a part of the Milwaukee Bucks squad.

#3. Reggie Miller (39.5%)

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Reggie Miller stands second in the list of most 3-pointers made. His confidence to knock down shots during clutch time made him one of the best offensive players in the 90s and is widely recognised as the best 3-point shooter in the 20th century. The 5-time All-Star was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2012.

#2. Ray Allen (40.0%)

2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Ray Allen leads the NBA in 3-point shots made and attempted. During his career spanning 18 years, Allen was known for his silky-smooth shooting form and incredible work ethic.

Rebound Bosh. Back out to Allen. His three-pointer. BAAAANNNG!!!



7 years ago today, Ray Allen's historic three that saved the Miami Heat in GM6 of the 2013 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/UXzBSSOmqH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 18, 2020

His clutch 3-pointer during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs is considered as one of the best shots in NBA history. The 2-time NBA champion was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

#1. Stephen Curry (43.5%)

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Steph Curry is responsible for single-handedly changing the way teams play the game of basketball. His 3-point shooting revolutionized the way teams approach offense. In his 11-year career so far, Curry is already ranked in 3rd place in most 3-pointers made.

- League leader in points (30.1 PPG)

- League leader in steals (2.1 SPG)

- NBA record for 3PM in a season (402)



In '15-16, Steph Curry put on a show unlike anything we'd ever seen before as he became the first-ever unanimous MVP. #MVPMondays pic.twitter.com/8YRu6yw3QO — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2019

During the 2015-16 season, Curry made a record 402 threes and went on to become the first unanimous MVP of the league. When it's all said and done, Curry will go down in history as the greatest shooter of all time.

