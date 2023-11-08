Top 10 biggest NBA arenas with largest seating capacity

Nothing is quite like it when fans flock over to their teams' NBA arenas as they prepare to cheer and bond over an excellent ball game. Throughout the history of the league, there are already several iconic arenas that involve some of the most exciting moments when it comes to the game of basketball.

The presence and energy of the crowd are all caught on tape or televised, which helps in clearly painting a picture of the kind of environment the players are in. If a team is playing in front of their home crowd, the feeling comes off as electric as they want to send the fans home smiling with a victory.

Meanwhile, if an NBA team is playing in front of a hostile crowd on the road, the pressure and the intensity are both there which either brings out the best or the worst out of a team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that said, here's a look at the top 10 NBA arenas with the largest seating capacity, as per an article by Anatoly Pimentel from BetMGM's "The Roar."

Ranking the top 10 biggest NBA arenas based on largest seating capacity

10) The Moda Center

This arena is home to the Portland Trail Blazers and houses a 19,393 capacity. It was formerly known as The Memorial Coliseum, as per the arena's website. Back in 2013, the arena finalized a 10-year partnership with Moda Health, resulting in its new name.

9) The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has seen some iconic basketball moments, courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The arena holds a steady 19,432 capacity. According to Case Western Reserve University article, the arena was originally called The Gund Arena before being purchased by Quicken Loans in 2005, resulting in its name change to the Quicken Loans Arena.

However, the arena's name was changed yet again in 2019 after a two-year $185 million renovation, resulting in its current name.

8) The Ball Arena

The Ball Arena is home to the 2023 NBA champion, the Denver Nuggets. The arena has a total of 19,520 capacity. It was previously called the Pepsi Center, as per the arena's website.

7) The Kaseya Center

Ranked seventh on the list, the Kaseya Center is home to the Miami Heat. It has a total capacity of 19,600. Its current name is courtesy of a 17-year $117.37 lease agreement with IT management company Brickell, as per an NBC 6 South Florida article.

Throughout the years, the arena has gone through its fair share of changes such as the original American Airlines Arena (1999-2021) and the FTX Arena (2021-2023).

6) The Scotiabank Arena

Moving to number six on the list, the Scotiabank Arena is where the Toronto Raptors show out in front of their home crowd. The arena houses a 19,800 capacity. Before its current name, it was originally called the Air Canada Centre.

5) The Madison Square Garden

The iconic Madison Square Garden is ranked fifth on the list with its capacity of 19,812. Home to the New York Knicks, the arena was originally opened in 1879 and has gone on to establish itself as a hallmark arena in the league, as per its website.

4) The Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons' Little Caesars Arena gets the fourth spot on the list. The arena has a total capacity of 20,332. Additionally, it was first constructed back in 2015 and later opened in 2017.

3) The Capital One Arena

Ranked third on the list is the Washington Wizards' Capital One Arena. The NBA arena houses a 20,356 capacity. The home of the Wizards was originally opened back on Dec. 2, 1997, as per the arena's website.

2) The Wells Fargo Center

Moving to the second NBA arena on the list is the Wells Fargo Center. Home to the Philadelphia 76ers, it has a capacity of 20,478. Back in 1996, when it was first opened, the arena was originally called the Core States Center, as per an Inside Arenas article.

1) The United Center

Lastly, the United Center takes the top spot on the list with its total capacity of 20,917. Over the years, this arena has seen some of the most historic basketball moments, courtesy of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. According to the arena's website, Chicago Blackhawks owner William Wirtz and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf formed a partnership to form the iconic NBA arena in 1988.