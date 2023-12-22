Top 10 most efficient NBA iso performers this season ft. James Harden, Joel Embiid 

Joel Embiid, the NBA’s back-to-back scoring champ, recently erupted for 51 points on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reigning MVP’s latest barrage of points was even more spectacular considering Minnesota has the league’s best defensive rating. Embiid overwhelmed the Timberwolves’ defense particularly when he was guarded one-on-one.

“The Process” isn’t the only player who makes a living when given isolation plays. Most of the NBA’s most lethal scorers can put up points against single coverage. From point guards to centers, there are several one-on-one maestros in the league.

Here are some of the NBA’s most efficient isolation scorers so far

#10. Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics’ All-NBA forward is one of the league’s craftiest players. Jayson Tatum’s athleticism, size, length and skills make him a tough cover for anyone. Tatum is averaging 26.8 points per game, significantly down from his 30.1 ppg last season.

The former Duke standout, however, has been more efficient with his shots, currently hitting 47.6% compared to last season’s 46.6% clip.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 1.07 points per possession, which is 10th in the NBA.

#9. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is a nightmare to defend one-on-one. He isn’t athletic and is not overwhelmingly strong. “Luka Legend” punishes his opponents with his fakes, use of leverage, inimitable pace and mind-boggling skills.

Some say that he’s slower than the legendary Larry Bird but just as unstoppable. Doncic is scoring 1.10 per isolation, the ninth-best in the NBA.

#8. Bam Adebayo

Unlike Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo isn’t his team’s primary option on offense. The Miami Heat have given that role to Jimmy Butler and a certain extent, Tyler Herro.

Adebayo, though, is an underrated scorer. He is not as smooth as many of the names on the list but he is deadly effective. The All-Star center is hitting 1.11 points per possession. Only two other big men have been more accurate than him in one-on-one battles.

#7. Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks' go-to scorer is Trae Young. Dejounte Murray, though, has been the more efficient one-on-one operator. Murray is shifty and has a 6-foot-11 wingspan for a 6-foot-5 guard. The former San Antonio Spurs star is also quick on his feet.

Murray scores 1.14 points in isolation plays, which is the seventh-best in the NBA.

#6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a first-time All-Star last season and earned an All-NBA selection. He has only become even more efficient with a healthier lineup surrounding him. Opponents can no longer just solely focus on him defensively as Chet Holmgren, Jalin Williams and several others have proven to be solid scorers.

With more isolations, SGA has maximized the most out of them. The point guard’s rhythm and ability to get off shots using different angles are almost unmatched in the NBA. He is scoring 1.15 points when playing against single coverage.

#5. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been seemingly unforgotten because of his injuries and laid-back style. Unfortunately for defenders, he has been healthy this season and has been reminding NBA fans of what he can do on offense.

“The Claw” is averaging 1.18 points per possession, which puts him in the top five in the league. Leonard’s accuracy and his clutch DNA make him a tough cover, particularly in late-game situations.

#4. De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox was named last season as the first winner of the Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award. The league defined “clutch” as any game in which the score is within five points with five minutes or less remaining on the clock. Fox had 194 points in those situations.

This season, Fox is a strong contender to repeat. He can legitimately put up shots when and where he wants to put up. The cat-quick guard has been punishing defenders in one-on-one situations, averaging 1.21 points per iso play.

#3. Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP is tied with De’Aaron Fox with 1.21 points per possession but the Philadelphia 76ers center has played more games. Joel Embiid has been on the court five more times than the Sacramento Kings star.

“The Process” is perhaps the NBA’s most devastating scoring weapon. He is the back-to-back scoring champ and again leads the league in points per game with 35.1 this season. Incredibly enough, his scoring has improved over the last three seasons.

Joel Embiid’s size, mobility and skills make him a nightmare to defend, particularly in one-on-one plays.

#2. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. perhaps has the least polished game among the top 10 most efficient isolation scorers. Still, when allowed to put up buckets in single coverage, he has been accurate. He is hitting 1.24 points per possession.

With Ja Morant back from suspension, JJJ may have more opportunities to score in iso plays.

#1. James Harden

James Harden has gotten a ton of flack over the last two years or so. He couldn’t blow by opponents like he used to do and his shiftiness seemed to lack its once-lethal effectiveness.

“The Beard” is playing his most efficient basketball shooting-wise this season. He is hitting 47.4% of his shots, the best in his career since the 2011-12 season. The three-time scoring champ has become deadly once again in one-on-one matchups.

Harden tops the NBA with 1.43 points per possession. He has been a big reason for the LA Clippers’ nine-game winning streak.