Top 10 Finals MVP betting odds feat. Jayson Tatum

The NBA Finals MVP is an award most stars treasure after winning the Larry O'Brien trophy and the regular-season MVP. This season, although the NBA Finals isn't on yet, some names have been tossed around as betting favorites to win the award.

Winning such an award means the player performed excellently on the grandest stage of the NBA. Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic have proven they can outperform anyone in the NBA Finals. This season, newer players are being considered as favorites to win the Finals MVP.

Top 10 Finals MVP betting odds

Below are ten of the best players who could win the Finals MVP award this season.

#10 Michael Porter Jr.

According to Bovada, Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. has a +2200 odds of winning the Finals MVP award. One of the main reasons why the Nuggets won last season was due to his willingness to shoot whenever he's open.

For this year, he's averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds per game. Porter's output has helped the Nuggets reach a 46-20 record in the Western Conference.

#9 James Harden

Since getting traded by the Philadelphia 76ers early this season, James Harden has been nothing but a positive force for the LA Clippers. Harden doesn't post MVP-like numbers anymore, but he still has many people believing in him.

The former MVP is averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Even with those numbers, he has a +2000 odds of winning the award.

#8 Paul George

Paul George is playing some of his best games this season as a Clipper. George has played 59 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Thanks to that, the LA team has a 42-23 record.

With a +2000 odds of winning the award, George and the Clippers could make it to the Finals. What's interesting is that he's only the second out of the three players who play for the franchise included in this list.

#7 Kawhi Leonard

The third and final member of the Clippers Big 3 has silenced his doubters this season. Kawhi Leonard has maintained an almost injury-free season, giving him a chance to show why he's one of the best two-way stars.

Leonard has a +1800 odds of winning the award. He's won the award before, back in 2014 when he was still with the San Antonio Spurs, and he did it again in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

#6 Jamal Murray

Many thought Jamal Murray would become an All-Star after the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship. While that didn't happen, that doesn't mean he should be written off from winning the Finals MVP award.

Murray has a +1800 odds of winning the award. Last year, during the finals against the Miami Heat, the Canadian point guard didn't disappoint and showcased his entire arsenal on the biggest stage, helping the Nuggets win.

#5 Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is having a resurgent season with the Boston Celtics. Although his numbers aren't eye-popping, the two-way play that Porzingis has displayed has proven to be valuable.

With a +1800 odds, Porzingis has proven his value to the Celtics. With him on the floor, Boston is one of the scariest defensive teams.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking forward to the Finals this year, which is why they traded for Damian Lillard in the offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still an excellent star player, but having Lillard could help him achieve more.

Giannis won the award back in 2021 and he's ready to win another this season. The Greek Freak has a +1200 odds of winning it, which can be achievable for the Bucks this year.

#3 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown believes he's having his best season right now, as he's been healthy and reliable for the Celtics this campaign. With enough help from his teammates, there's a chance he can redeem himself from his abysmal dunk contest performance.

Bovada has Brown with a +900 odds of winning the Finals MVP award. The forward is important to the Celtics and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him win the award this June.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic shouldn't be counted out from this list as he's still one of the best stars today. Last season, he silenced his doubters by leading the Nuggets to their first-ever title win, including a Finals MVP nod.

Jokic has a +550 odds of winning the award for the second straight year, and he just might do it again.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Many are jumping ship to join the Celtics bandwagon, thanks to the performance that Jayson Tatum has put up this season. He has a +400 odds of winning the Finals MVP, making him the ultimate favorite.

This might be the year that Tatum and the Celtics finish the job after coming short in the 2022 NBA Finals. Now with a better group, Boston is a threat for the entire league.