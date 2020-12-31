Top 10 highest-paid NBA players in 2020-21

Record-breaking deals have already been made in the 2020-21 NBA season, and the highest-paid players in the league are now signing contracts worth over $40 million per year.

The Houston Rockets' star guard James Harden has been the big talk of this season's rumor mill, but no deals have been made thus far. Superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant made the list of highest-paid players, but neither one made the top.

Here are the 10 highest-paid players in the NBA:

No. 10 Paul George (~$35.45 million / year)

Paul George of the LA Clippers starts off this list of the top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA, raking in over $35 million per year through the end of the 2021-22 season.

George initially signed this contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder but has since been picked up by the LA Clippers. The 10-year veteran has been performing better than ever, and Clippers fans are hoping for a ring this season.

No. 9 Blake Griffin (~$36.81 million)

Blake Griffin comes in at number nine on the list, signing his most recent contract with the LA Clippers, which was picked up by the Detroit Pistons shortly thereafter. The contract is worth $171,174,820 and ends after the 2021-22 season. Griffin has been the centerpiece of the Pistons' roster since 2017, but has not found a way past the first round of the playoffs in that time.

No. 8 Kevin Durant (~$39.05 million)

Kevin Durant has finally reached the end of his rehabilitation process from his torn achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season. Durant, after his stint with the two-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, signed with the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving with high hopes for another ring. This contract is worth $164 million for four years, making him the eighth highest-paid player in the league. Durant will be eligible for an opt-out in 2022.

No. 7 LeBron James (~$39.21 million)

LeBron James is now a few games into his18th year in the NBA, and is still the headliner of his team. LeBron's contract is valued at $153,312,846 over four years, and terminates at the end of the 2021-22 season. James and the LA Lakers are the defending NBA champions, and it's safe to say LeBron has already proved to be worth the price for the Lakers.

No. 5 (tie) John Wall (~$41.25 million)

John Wall was recently traded to the Houston Rockets. He and fellow teammate James Harden are receiving a whopping $41.25 million per year. This puts them in a tie for the fifth highest-paid players in the NBA. But with Harden begging for a trade, it's hard to see how Rockets fans can expect the production of Wall and Harden to match that pricetag.

No. 5 (tie) James Harden (~$41.25 million)

James Harden has had a rather dramatic offseason this year with the Houston Rockets. Between off-the-court behavior issues and Harden requesting to be traded, the Rockets have been relentlessly working to ensure they are getting the most out of their superstar two guard. Regardless of the relationship between the Rockets and Harden, there is still a contract in place, and it is no small amount of money. James Harden's current contract is valued at $228 million over the next six years.

No. 3 (tie) Chris Paul (~$41.35 million)

In 2017, Chris Paul was traded from the LA Clippers to the Houston Rockets, and was given a four-year deal worth approximately $160 million. The Phoenix Suns most recently picked up Chris Paul's contract, and hope he will help in the development of young star Devin Booker.

No. 3 (tie) Russell Westbrook (~$41.35 million)

Russell Westbrook has now begun his 13th NBA season, this time in a Washington Wizards jersey. Westbrook is an established superstar in the NBA, and his contract reflects his dominance in the league. Westbrook's current deal is valued at $206,794,070 over the span of five years, and he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

That didn't take long.



Russell Westbrook is the first player in franchise history with a triple double in his debut!#WizSixers | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/xbrTgJi7nS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 24, 2020

No. 2 Stephen Curry (~$43 million)

Stephen Curry comes in at number two on the list, having signed a five-year deal with the Golden State Warriors worth $201 million. At the time of his signing in 2017, Curry became the first player in NBA history to sign a contract exceeding $200 million. Curry has since been surpassed on the list, and will likely be surpassed again as the contracts continue to rise in the future.

No. 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (~$45.6 million)

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently signed the NBA's largest contract extension of all-time with the Milwaukee Bucks, valued at $228 million over the next five years. This also makes him the highest-paid NBA player of all time, earning approximately $45 million per year. Giannis has established himself as a top five player in the NBA, and the Bucks are pleased to have the reigning league MVP staying in Milwaukee, even at a hefty price.