Top 10 highly educated players who have played in the NBA

The NBA is not renowned for too many educated players because most decide to join the NBA draft immediately after high school or in their first year in college. However, the NBA has been graced by a few highly educated players over the years.

While that is not a prerequisite to play in the NBA, some players earned themselves degrees. These players have also been recognised as some of the most intelligent ones to have played the league.

There are a few NBA players who are not only renowned for their basketball skills but also for their academic excellence. On that note, let's have a look at the ten most highly educated players in NBA history.

#10 Tyler Zeller

Tyler Zeller

Tyler Zeller is currently a free agent following his waiver by the San Antonio Spurs on December 19, 2020. The center has played in the NBA for eight seasons and averaged a field goal percentage of .508.

Zeller was surrounded by basketball players while growing up, as his uncle and two brothers also played in the NBA. However, he was interested in academics, graduating from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a 3.62 GPA in business administration.

#9 Bill Bradley

Senator Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley had an illustrious ten-year NBA career, helping the New York Knicks win two NBA Finals (1970 and 1973). He was one of the most sought-after players because of his brilliance in both academics and basketball.

The former shooting guard was reportedly offered 75 college scholarships but decided to attend Princeton University. He helped the college program finish third in the NCAA tournament in 1965 and won the NCAA Player of the Year award.

Bradley went on to attend Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship before deciding to be drafted in the NBA. After that, he went on to serve as a US Senator from New Jersey.

#8 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo (#4) of the LA Clippers

Rajon Rondo is known to have one of the highest basketball IQs in the league. That could be largely attributed to his high level of education. Although he left the University of Kentucky two years after joining the NBA draft, that decision was partly because of the frustration coaches were experiencing in training Rondo.

PHOTOS: Rajon Rondo Teaches Algebra At Jeremiah E. Burke High School. http://t.co/DqQLP4M8 #Celtics — Beyond The Buzzer (@beyondthebuzzer) November 6, 2012

It is reported that his favorite subject is math, with former teachers saying that special tests were designed to challenge him. To date, the veteran guard is known to teach math to children for fun during his free time.

Rondo has also found relative success as a basketball player, winning NBA championships with the Boston Celtics (2008) and the LA Lakers (2020).

#7 Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh (#1) of the Miami Heat

Chris Bosh was part of the Miami Heat power trio that dominated the East and won NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. He had spent only one year in college before opting to go for the NBA draft in 2003.

“He spent his off-seasons learning to write computer code, taking guitar lessons and practicing his Spanish, among other things”. Good choices @chrisbosh https://t.co/GAew2fbtrH — Code.org (@codeorg) May 22, 2021

Although he did not finish his graphics design and management degree at Georgia Tech, the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is interested in computer technology. He has had publications on the impact of computer technology on society.

#6 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown (#7) of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown is one of the Boston Celtics' sensations that has wreaked havoc in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the guard has continually expressed interest in other areas outside basketball as well.

Brown spent only one year at the University of California and played for the Berkeley Golden Bears. Nevertheless, he was one of the smartest students, as he took a master-level chemistry course during his first semester in college.

Amazingly, he was one of the top players in Berkeley's chess team and was fluent in Spanish. Jaylen Brown is well-read and has expressed his desire to learn three more languages before he turns 25.

1 / 2 NEXT